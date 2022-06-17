BATESVILLE - Co-chairs Tray Fullenkamp and Amelia Kubicek have been working together to spearhead a Batesville Pride event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday under the Batesville Sky.
They are working with a Pride Planning team that has grown from members of Batesville Area Inclusion and Diversity.
"We decided to host a Pride event because the greater Batesville community has historically lacked sources of support for its LGBTQ2S+ community members," Kubicek said. "We wanted to host an event to celebrate, acknowledge, and support our LGBTQ2S+ community members."
The group utilized their social media platforms to get the word out about Batesville Pride as well as posting to community event calendars. They also reached out to area business allies and received a positive response, and solicited vendors using social media platforms.
"We are proud to have many local community organizations participating including CMHC, Head Start, and Voices for Children," Kubicek said. "We are hosting a raffle with prizes including gift certificates from local businesses, Pride themed items, and more! We will have a DJ, free crafts, games, and pride themed goodies all sponsored by members of BAID, Sunshine Sisters, and Global Atlantic."
Pride events are hosted in many cities throughout June but this is the only advertised event of its kind in Batesville this summer.
"We are excited to host the first ever Batesville Pride," Fullenkamp said. "Our hope is that our event helps to promote inclusion and acceptance within our community. We also hope it makes our LGBTQ2S+ community members feel welcomed, valued, and empowered."
