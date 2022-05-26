BATESVILLE - Indian Lakes RV Campground, a family campground in Batesville, is welcoming Cincinnati Circus Company to the campground to bring in the summer and honor Memorial Day weekend.
Campers and guests will have an opportunity enjoy carnival games, inflatable sports games, basketball pop-n-shot and more during the celebration.
Guests for the weekend will be treated with $1 food and drinks, along with a raffle for custom prizes and gift certificates, as Indian Lakes continues their efforts to raise money for Care Camps.
Care Camps allows children living with cancer to enjoy the joy, healing and freedom that comes from attending specialized oncology camps where they can just be themselves.
Indian Lakes will also be accepting donations for Care Camps during this event, with a goal of reaching more than $5,000 throughout the season.
