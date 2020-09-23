In honor of National Hunting & Fishing Day on September 26, DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife wants to thank sportsmen and women for their contributions to conservation through license sales and excise tax dollars.
Indiana’s DNR Fish & Wildlife is primarily funded through the sale of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Additional funds are acquired through grants with the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR). Grant funds are generated through an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, tackle, sport fishing equipment, and motor boats.
Without the dollars, Fish & Wildlife would not be able to provide recreational opportunities on over 160,000 acres of public land, water access through 436 public access sites, and improved habitat for fish and wildlife statewide. The agency raises over 20 million fish with the funds, stocked in over 400 water bodies.
Individuals can also participate in the five gallon challenge while out enjoying nature. More information is available online at https://bit.ly/3gVv3IF. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to grab a bucket or bag to fill up with trash which will help keep the outdoors healthy, safe, and beautiful for fish, wildlife, and people.
Thank you to the hunters, anglers, recreational shooters, boaters, and trappers who continue to support Fish & Wildlife’s mission to balance the benefits of Indiana’s fish, wildlife, and their habitats for present and future generations.
Monroe Lake Flora Field Day
Learn more about Indiana’s roots, herbs, barks and berries! You can improve your flora identification skills with a naturalist at Monroe Lake’s last Flora Field Day of the year on October 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Allen’s Creek State Recreation Area. Monroe Lake emphasizes proper use and application of an ID key, which can help identify thousands of species.
Registration is free, but registering is required by October 4 online at bit.ly/florafieldoct2020.
The naturalist will work with attendees based on their prior experience. If you have no experience, it will be a great way to learn. If you have prior experience, the event is a way to practice your skills.
Admission to Allen’s Creek SRA is free. Questions about the program should be directed to Jill Vance, interpretive naturalist, at 812-837-9967 or jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
Patoka Lake Final Kayak Tour
Patoka Lake will host its final kayak tour of the year on October 3 at 9:30 a.m. The trip will start at Painter’s Creek boat ramp and will last about two hours. It will cover some of Patoka’s history and offers a chance to see wildlife along the journey.
Participants should bring binoculars, cameras and life jackets. Plan to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. to unload equipment and prepare for the tour. Participation is limited, and advance registration is required. Forms may be acquired by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and are due on October 2 by 2 p.m. Non-motorized launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5. They may also be purchased at the Patoka Lake property office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information regarding the program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Hands-On Habitat Day at Monroe Lake
As a reservoir property, Monroe Lake has an active wildlife management program, but a program existing largely behind the scenes. On Saturday, October 3, a Hands-on Habitat day will offer visitors a chance to directly participate in and learn about the hidden side of the reservoir.
Volunteers with an interest in waterfowl hunting are invited to help clean, repair, and cut brush to camouflage the blinds in Monroe Lake’s Stillwater-Northfork wildlife area, beginning at 9 a.m. Youth volunteers (including scout groups) are welcome, if accompanied by an adult. Details are at bit.ly/camouduck2020.
From noon to 1 p.m., you can stop by the new pollinator garden space next to the Activity Center at Paynetown State Recreation Area to learn why native plants are valuable for pollinators. Visitors can make a couple of mini “seed bombs” to toss into their own gardens at home.
A guided hike through the field areas at Fairfax State Recreation Area at 3 p.m. will introduce people to how the area is managed for wildlife. The hike is limited to 15 people and advance registration is required by October 1. More details and registration is available online at bit.ly/fairfaxhike2020.
Volunteers are needed for a nest box build at Fairfax SRA at 6 p.m. The nest boxes will be used at the reservoir to support wild bird populations. Advance signup is required by October 1 online at bit.ly/nestbox2020 and will be limited to 10 people.
Campers at Paynetown SRA should watch for a naturalist walking through the Campground in the evening. She’ll be pulling a wagon with live tree saplings to highlight how tree plantings are used in wildlife management. A limited number of seed packets will be distributed.
Property admission to Paynetown (4850 S. Ind. 446) and Fairfax SRA (9301 S. Fairfax Road) is $7 per vehicle with Indiana license plates and $9 per vehicle with out-of-state plates. For reciprocal admission on the same day only, show your receipt from one SRA for admission to the other. Indiana State Park Annual Entrance Permits are also accepted at both locations. There is no fee at Stillwater-Northfork (intersection of Kent and McGowan Roads) and the fee for Fairfax SRA will be waived for individuals entering only for the nest box build.
Questions should be directed to Jill Vance, Interpretive Naturalist, at the Paynetown Activity Center on Monroe Lake, 812-837-9967 or jvance@dnr.in.gov.
