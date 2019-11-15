GREENSBURG - Representatives from Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently met at the Greensburg Adult Center to provide an informative program to attendees. Approximately 20 individuals learned about Diabetes, DCMH Emergency Services and Specialty Clinics.
Holly Pray, RD spoke of ways to prevent diabetes and how to live well with the diagnosis. She shared many useful tips for grocery shopping, meal planning, and portion control. She also answered many questions from the audience.
Scott Chasteen, Emergency Services Director, added comedic relief to the afternoon and provided the crowd with information on the EMS Department at DCMH. He also gave a tour of the new ambulance. Several in the audience shared stories of how a quick response from DCMH EMS saved lives of loved ones, and they were amazed at all the capabilities of the new ambulance.
Kristin Rowland, Health Coach, provided free blood pressure screenings to everyone in the audience. Several attendees took advantage of the service.
Many asked questions about DCMH Specialty Clinics and physicians. Rebecca Kennelly provided pamphlets with contact information to schedule appointments.
DCMH representatives provide informational meetings to groups and employers throughout Decatur County and can be seen at events throughout the year. Please visit www.DCMH.net for additional information on all services.
