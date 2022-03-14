RUSHVILLE - It’s difficult to believe, but as I sit here writing this week’s column the Russian army has actually invaded another sovereign nation with nearly the full weight of the Russian armed forces. At this writing, the Ukrainian armed forces have slowed the Russian advance by a heroic defense of their homeland. It almost seems impossible, however, that Ukraine can resist the might of the Russian armed forces for long.
To understand why the Russians have invaded Ukraine, however, it should be understood that it might be useful to the larger territorial ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. To be frank, he hasn’t been coy about why he invaded Ukraine: He says it isn’t a “real” country. He claims Ukraine is a fiction, created by the old communist Russia. However, Putin’s central claim — that there is no historical Ukrainian nation worthy of present-day sovereignty — is demonstrably false. But this does not mean Putin is lying: In fact, Russian experts generally saw his recent speech as an expression of what he really believes, according to a recent article I found on Google.
The Ukrainian struggle, for example, is not a mew phenomenon. As the Google article points out: “Ukraine has a long history of what has been called an extended tug-of-war over religion, language and political control” with Russia. Starting in 1917 when the Russian empire collapsed, some Ukrainians called for independence. They wanted a republic. And for the next 100-plus years, the relationship between Russia and Ukraine has been marked by animosity over at least some Ukrainians’ desire to be a nation, and Russia’s desire for it not to be.
To provide more context to the Ukrainian struggle for independence, a brief look at the period starting in World War II (which began in September 1939, when Hitler and Stalin invaded Poland) might be useful. Germany with its allies invaded the Soviet Union in 1941. Some Ukrainians initially regarded the Wehrmacht soldiers as liberators from Soviet rule, while others formed a partisan movement against the Nazis. Some elements of the Ukrainian nationalist underground formed a Ukrainian Insurgent Army that fought both Soviet forces and the Nazis! Others collaborated with the Germans. Some 1.5 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis during their occupation. Ukrainian fighters also committed a massacre of up to 100,000 Polish civilians. Residual small groups of the partisans were also active near the Polish and Soviet border up to the 1950s. The point is, Ukraine has been fought over for centuries and as recently as the 1980s.
Here is where the history of Ukraine really becomes interesting. With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine became an independent state, which was formalized with a referendum in December 1991. Ukraine officially declared itself an independent country on August 24 1991, when the communist Supreme Soviet (parliament) of Ukraine proclaimed that Ukraine would no longer follow the laws of USSR and only the laws of the Ukrainian SSR, further declaring Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. On December 1, 1991, voters approved a referendum formalizing independence from the Soviet Union. Over 90% of Ukrainian citizens voted for independence, with majorities in every region, including 56% in Crimea. The Soviet Union formally ceased to exist on December 26, when the presidents of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia met to formally dissolve the USSR in accordance with the Soviet Constitution. With this Ukraine's independence was formalized and recognized by the international community.
More recently, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum, who has written extensively about Russia and Ukraine, said, "The Ukraine, the use of that the, I think, was a reflection of the fact that people weren't quite sure what Ukraine was. And Ukrainians especially in the last 30 years made a great push to get English speakers to stop doing that, because, to them, they found that patronizing.”
Not according to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who all but denies that Ukraine is its own country. "A stable statehood hasn't been built in Ukraine," Putin said a few weeks ago, trying to justify his invasion of Russia's neighbor.
"Putin believes that an independent, sovereign, democratic Ukraine is a threat to him personally and to his personal power. The one thing that Putin genuinely fears is grassroots democratic movements, and the most important way that he can push back against them is to eliminate the Ukrainian state,” Applebaum said.
So, the latest chapter in the history of Ukraine has not only brought on a war in that part of the world, but has the potential of drawing in much of the rest of the world as well. At least – at this moment – peace talks are taking place. Let us all hope that peace talks are successful. One of the options if peace talks fail could be the beginning of a nuclear World War III, which will be mankind’s last war.
That’s —30— for this week.
