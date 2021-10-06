VERSAILLES - Detective/Trooper Peter Tressler, a 32-year veteran of the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, worked his final shift and went off duty for the final time September 30, 2021.
Trooper Tressler graduated from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in November 1989. After completing the academy, he was assigned to the Connersville Post where he was a road trooper from 1989-1991. In 1991, Trp. Tressler transferred to the Versailles Post.
During his service at the Versailles Post between 1991 and 2005, Trp. Tressler worked as a road trooper and as a gaming enforcement agent. In 2005, Trp. Tressler was reassigned as a detective out of the Versailles Post. He remained in that position until his retirement.
In December of last year, Trp. Tressler received an award for his great working relationship with other agencies in his coverage area.
Trooper Tresslers supervisor stated, "Detective Tressler has had a long and distinguished career serving the citizens of Indiana. His dedication to the Indiana State Police and the community he has served should not go unnoticed. We thank him for his service and wish him an enjoyable retirement."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.