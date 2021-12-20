Indiana - Catch the latest edition of the Indiana State Police Road Show radio program on the Indiana State Police YouTube Channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu5Bg1KjBd7H1GxgkuV3YJA
This weeks show features Trooper Kyle Miller from the ISP Peru District and Captain Ron Galaviz. Kyle gives a glimpse into the day to day operations of the Peru District and talks about his career with both ISP and the Indiana National Guard.
The radio program was titled Signal-10 in the early 1960's when it was first started by two troopers in northern Indiana.
The name was later changed to the Indiana State Police Road Show and is the longest continuously aired state police public service program in Indiana.
Radio stations across Indiana and the nation are invited to download and air for FREE this public service program sponsored by the Indiana State Police Alliance and Cops for Kids, a subsidiary of the Indiana State Police Alliance.
Cops for Kids is an effort by the police force to make a positive impact on crime prevention by bringing troopers together with kids in their districts.
