INDIANAPOLIS - Spring is here and with the promise of warmer days ahead I felt inspired to do a bit of "Spring housecleaning.” Along with washing windows and laundering the heavy winter blankets I also review the emails from my readers to make certain that everyone has had their questions answered. Try as I may, I always have a few I didn't get to. So, this week I am playing catch-up!
Q: Is the Roseville Pottery Company still in business?
A: Roseville closed their doors in 1953. In an attempt to copy their work, China started exporting reproductions in the mid-1980s. These pieces will have different dimensions than the originals and the quality will be significantly less. Note, while tariff laws require that all products made in China be clearly marked as such, Roseville reproduction is marked with a paper tag and quite often it has been removed.
Q: Does painting a piece of old furniture decrease the value?
A: This greatly depends on the piece in question. If you have a piece of fine French furniture from 1830, then definitely have it restored. If you have a 1930s vanity with a chunk of veneer, then go for it! Many pieces are saved from the city landfill each year by those who up-cycle and repurpose damaged furniture. By the same token, many pieces of valuable antiquity are ruined each year with a coat of paint. If you are in doubt as to the age and value of your piece, consult with a reputable antique dealer before picking up a paint brush.
Q: How do you determine the age of an old glass bottle?
A: Familiarizing yourself with the four eras of production will help you to determine age. The Open Pontil was made from 1600-1855, the Iron Pontil from 1840-1865, smooth-based bottles were made from just after the Civil War to 1917, and automatic machine bottles (ABM) were produced from 1914-present. Many bottles are molded and the height of the mold seam can help in setting a date of production. From pre-1930s machine molded bottles will have a thicker mold seam than those made after 1930.
Q: Are old Ray-Ban sunglasses collectible?
Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses first hit the market in 1956. Their plastic frames quickly replaced the standard metal frame sunglasses that preceded them, earning them the title of “best-selling design in the history of sunglasses.” While their popularity faded by 1970, they were catapulted back into the spotlight in the ‘80s thanks to the power of the cinema. The 1980s hit "The Blues Brothers" rekindled an interest in Ray-Ban shades and three years later, when Tom Cruise slid onto the big screen in his "tighty whities" and sunglasses in "Risky Business" Ray-Ban Wayfarers became the number one selling sunglasses in the world. Today, collectors are on the lookout for vintage Ray-Bans and are currently paying from $900-$1,200 to own a pair!
Q: How can I get a copy of past "What's in the Attic?" columns?
A: I recently received a message from one of our regular readers in Decatur who was having trouble finding past columns. Several of our papers have archives, but the easiest website to use is the one offered by The Weekly View. Simply go to the home page for www.weeklyview.net, click on my picture on the right hand side of the page and you will be able to access every column since 2013. There is also a search bar provided where you can type the topic you are looking for and it will show columns from each of our columnists containing the topic you are searching for.
Until next time …
