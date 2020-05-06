GREENSBURG - Good news comes around at just the right time. I just learned something pretty great last week. You may already know about it, but I'll tell about it just in case.
Since childhood I have known many people who had diabetes, and I remember some very worrying incidents because of that. Even in grade school and high school, I learned that a couple of friends had to be careful about what they ate and drank because she had diabetes. While I was working in both Louisville and Indianapolis, I worked with someone who had the disease. That is, of course, a long time ago.
There was a time, before insulin was discovered, that the only way to control someone's blood glucose level was to put some kind of chemical into the persons saliva to see what color resulted. The color could go from dark blue to orange depending on how bad the condition was. The discovery of insulin changed that, and it saved more lives than could be counted.
Before insulin was discovered in the late 1920s, a person with diabetes didn't have much chance of having a normal life span.
I read somewhere that more than 1 in 4 of the 30 million people who have the disease are not aware they have it.
Over the years, there have been many improvements; the main one I am aware of is that rather than checking the color of saliva, a person could prick their finger with a pin and test their blood using a strip made for just that purpose. This allowed them to keep track of their glucose. (I looked up that word and found: "a simple sugar which is an important energy source in living organisms and is a component of many carbohydrates.)
Then I was talking with Connie Polston last week and she told me about something new for those with diabetes. Her husband, Don, was diagnosed with it about 30 years ago. He had to do the usual stick the finger with a pin until he learned about the new method.
If I don't explain it well, Don said you could feel free to call him at 800-543-8490. With this method of controlling the disease the person gets information about their blood sugar without even having to do anything. It automatically tests your blood sugar even if you didn't think it might be low. And then it tells you what you should do. It's all done by computer that has knowledge of your glucose level even when you don't and some human person then calls you and lets you know what you should do about it. And you know it immediately!
Don said his insurance covers the entire cost, but he doesn't know what other insurance companies would or wouldn't cover.
Anyhow, because this is my birthday month I set out to find other wonderful things that have happened since that day in May when I was born. I had no idea that the Dumpster was invented in 1935. The Monopoly board game was first used in 1935. I think that's even the year when Social Security was set up and could be used at the age of 65. Of course, the average life span of Americans back then was 61.7 years.
And just look who else was born the same year as me: A.J. Foyt, baseball star Sandy Koufax, Elvis Presley, Julie Andrews, Jerry Lee Lewis, Woody Allen, and Ken Kercheval, who had close family ties with Decatur County. I tell you, 1935 was a most important year!
The medical miracles that have happened since I was born are almost unbelievable. Just think, organ transplants became possible in 1954 and saved the life of a friend in Baltimore a couple of years ago. stem cell therapy, another great miracle, saved the life of my nephew in Louisville.
How much did things cost in 1935? A new house would likely be about $3,450, a gallon of gas was 10 cents, a loaf of bread was 8 cents, and you could buy a new car for $625.
Even so, life was hard. The Depression was still going on, and although penicillin had been discovered, if you got some diseases you were pretty much done for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.