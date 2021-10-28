I think it was Dr. Kubler-Ross who wrote about the five stages of grief. The five that she listed in order are: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance.
I doubt many people get through life without feeling at least some of the five stages. Saturday will be the one year mark of my daughter’s death. Even today I find myself in Denial, but only for a minute. Sometimes it does seem like a bad dream. So many deaths last year and most had a loved one who left this earth before we think they should have. Probably many have thought “I must remember to tell (our loved one).” And then it hits us again.
Anger? Probably not the way Ross meant. No question though that I’ve been irritated and snapped several times. Not my usual behavior (I hope). Friends understand. Non friends don’t. And that’s okay.
Bargaining? I honestly don’t know what that means. I looked up how Ross explained it and it simply didn’t fit. Perhaps others understood and was helped by it.
Depression? You’d better believe it, but I learned, as probably everyone who lost a loved one did, to keep busy. Thank goodness I kept writing the column which meant I talked with people and that is at least one way of dealing with that kind of depression. Maybe it will never go away. I can hope that everyone who lost a loved one finds a way to keep busy.
I also kept busy for a time getting a scholarship in Tracey’s memory ready. Well, I can’t say I kept really busy because Tami Wenning and Greg Rust did most of the work. I mostly spent time hoping it would be ready for a student to receive it next year. Time was also spent getting her memorial made and set at South Park Cemetery.
Acceptance? Of course, it’s just sensible to do so. No doubt my age had something to do with that. Although when the death of a loved one occurs there are bound to be times when we can’t accept the death. But when one gets older reality probably sets in a bit more. It happened so we deal with it, assuming it doesn’t destroy us, simply because there is nothing else to do but accept it.
I was unlucky that no relatives live close. But lucky that I lived in a place where the people genuinely care. Keeping busy, even at 86, was vital for me and maybe for everyone grieving.
Probably the luckiest thing though was living in Decatur County where people seem to be kind hearted. Maybe they are the same in other counties and states but I soaked up their kindness with much gratitude. And that reminds me of a story Tracey wrote when she came home to take care of Buddy while I had a knee replaced. The following are some of what she wrote.
“I am lucky to have been born in a small town surrounded by friends who have grown to know and love me. Buddy has been good company, but I treasure the calls from Barbara Blare, Nancy Grimes, Connie and Don Polston, Julie Westhafer Hanmer, Janie Laskowski-Hart, Don Smith — the list is too long to name everyone. Thank you to everyone who called to check on me or asked about Ma, or volunteered to do whatever was needed.
“I couldn’t go into the bank, the Animal Hospital, a restaurant without meeting someone who remembered me from long ago or knows Ma. Lois Laskowski took me to lunch where we ran into Claudette Begley and her daughter Kim Begley Weberding. Bill Robbins and I bumped into each other at Storie’s Restaurant. Molly Hunter came over to play with Buddy and walk him. Janie came down from Indy with her husband to meet for dinner along with Jill Blasdel, Jim Tischenor and Tom Keillor.”
I miss Tracey and will always do so, but I am sure glad she was my daughter.
