COLUMBUS - Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology faculty members are offering free local nature hikes for anyone interested in learning more about the natural environment around them.
The nature hikes are scheduled for the first Saturday of every month.
The next hike will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Driftwood Public Fishing Area, 8825 S. U.S 31, Edinburgh.
Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike and provide information about birds and wildflowers.
Hikes are open to all community members. Anyone interested in participating can meet at the first parking area at the fishing site.
Ivy Tech will have several pairs of binoculars available but encourages anyone who owns binoculars to bring them.
For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at tsobat@ivytech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.