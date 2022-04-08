All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are holding in-person meetings as of April 1.
Jordan and Leslie Russell of southern Indiana, along with their daughters, Madison, 8, and Hazel, 6, have been attending meetings their whole lives.
“When I heard the announcement that we were returning to in-person meetings, I was elated! Our two daughters were literally jumping up and down with excitement,” said Leslie. “I really appreciated having virtual meetings, but they just don’t compare to meeting in person at our place of worship, the Kingdom Hall.”
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled in most congregations for April 10, 2022, titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?”
Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, 2022, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago.
Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.
Guidelines for holding “hybrid” meetings have been sent to all congregations in the United States. Over the past six months, many Kingdom Halls have been equipped with the required technology to hold a productive meeting that allows for in-person and remote attendees, all of whom can participate in the discussions.
As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, though their “alternative” ministry continues. In fact, since the start of the pandemic through November 2021 in the U.S. alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. They have released 77 new language translations of the Bible and held two global virtual conventions in more than 500 languages.
