JENNINGS COUNTY - The Jennings County High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, July 9, at the Muscatatuck Park in North Vernon.
Food will be served beginning at 6 p.m. in the park’s dining hall and adjacent shelter house No. 5 with socializing to follow.
All alumni from the Class of 1972 and their significant others are welcome.
The charge is $15 per person and pre-payment is requested. Mail payments to Kathy (Whitehead) Montgomery, 157 W. College St., North Vernon IN 47265; or Nancy (Olmstead) Amick, 1100 W. Base Road, North Vernon IN 47265. Please make checks payable to the person to whom you are sending checks.
Meat and side dishes will be provided, but all those attending need to bring their own beverages.
Camping will be available at the Muscatatuck Park campground with reservations taken online at muscatatuckpark.com or by calling 812-346-2953. Accommodations can also be rented nearby at the Quality Inn, 150 FDR Drive, North Vernon, telephone 812-352-9999, website choicehotels.com.
More information on the reunion can be found on Facebook at “JCHS Class of 1972.” Or contact Montgomery at 812-767-4895, Amick at 812-593-4154, Richard Tekulve at 812-767-1317 or Randy Ramey at 812-767-0083.
