One of my prized possessions as a kid was a NellyBelle Willys CJ-2A Jeep pedal car.
Dad won it for me in a drawing at the grand opening of our new Marsh Supermarket in June 1954 and, being an avid Roy Rogers fan, I instantly fell in love with it. For the next few years I spent many a day “driving” around the yard, pretending to be Dale Evans. But time passed and Nellybelle went to the local dump sometime in the late ‘60s and I went off to college. I had given it little thought all these years until I saw the same jeep, originally priced at $24.95, sell online last week for over $1,000!
American made pedal cars from 1920-1970 are bringing top dollar as people reach deep in their pockets to recapture a piece of their childhood. Here is a mini-tutorial to help you know what to look for while you are out junkin’.
Pedal cars made of steel first appeared on the American market in the 1920s and were in full mass production by the 1930s. These beautifully appointed cars mimicked the full size models of the day with chrome hubcaps, ornate hood ornaments and leather upholstery. They were an instant hit and undoubtedly the dream of many a small child, but our nation was entering the Depression years so these early cars would remain toys for the children of the affluent.
American National led the way in manufacture of the pedal car, providing not only cars for the American market but also exporting to over two dozen other countries. Other early factory names to watch for include Toledo Wheel, Steelcraft, Gendron Iron Wheel Company and Murray.
In the late ‘30s, American National merged with Toledo Wheel and eventually would also acquire Gendron. Production was strong until the mid 1940s when the steel used to make the cars was needed for the war effort and all production ceased until 1948.
As America recovered from WWII, pedal cars experienced a resurgence in popularity and sales boomed from 1950-1970. They had become affordable to the masses and were found in most every major department store as well as being a staple item in the Sears and Roebuck catalog. Models like the 1961 T-Bird and the 1958 Chevy Impala were offered in a variety of colors and were accessorized with working windshield wipers, whitewall tires and and custom paint jobs. It is important, for the sake of determining age, to note that cars from this era were usually made from one solid sheet of steel. If you are lucky, you may find cars from this era with the manufacturer name still intact, but sadly many were never marked or the name has rusted off, so you will need to do some research to assure proper identification.
As manufacturers saw their sales grow they recognized the need for other “pedal” vehicles. Soon the market was flooded with trains, planes, trucks of various kinds and fire engines. Pedal planes like the “Red Baron” the “Fantasy Flyer” and Steelcraft’s “Murray Pursuit” are highly sought by collectors as are the 1951 “Murray Sad Face Dump Truck” and the other vehicles from the “Sad Face” line.
In the 1970s, plastic pedal cars were introduced and the steel cars of earlier years faded from production. One of the very last metal vehicles produced was the AMF Firefighter. This came in 5 models, The 503 Fire Chief, The 505 Fire fighter, The Jet Sweep, The Tote-All and the 519 Fire Truck. These fire trucks were produced in large numbers and are a common find and, in many cases, are in good condition.
Condition is the number one consideration in determining value. Most of the pedal vehicles you come across will be in need of repair or need parts replaced. Beware of overpaying as restoration is very pricey. Should you be interested in restoring a pedal car yourself, check out www.pedalcar.com for their expertise and inventory.
Until next time, Linda
