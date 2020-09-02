GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Optimists Club is proud to announce the Optimist Youth of the Month for July 2020 is Ben Bausback of Greensburg Community High School.
Ben is the son of Aaron and Kymberly Bausback. The senior ranked 20th of 162 in his class with a GPA of 3.89.
Ben's high school activities included National Honor Society (two years), Academic Honors and Technical Honors Diploma, Class President (four years), Student Council (four years), Mayor’s Club (one year), Lt. Gov. of Indiana (one year), basketball (one year), Show Choir (instructor, one year; Dance Captain, two years), golf (four years; All Conference one year; MVP one year), Golf Course Clean Up Day (one year), golf course youth instructor (one year), employed at the golf course (four years), football (four years; special teams MVP one year; All Conference one year), Youth and Government (four years), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (four years), Champions of Youth (three years), SADD Club (four years; Director of Operations one year; president one year; Indiana SADD speaker in Washington, D.C. one year), church (children's teacher; Virtual Announcement Team one year), prom set up crew (one year), Shop With A Cop (one year), fairgrounds parking volunteer (one year), employed at Standard Fertilizer (four years), and Jr. Optimist Club (one year).
Ben is an outstanding young man who represents his family and school well. He has been a great example at GCHS the past four years. He is involved and participates in all aspects of his life with his community and is truly present to helping and working with all people.
He works hard in the classroom taking a most challenging course load, he works enthusiastically for his sports teams, and he has an exemplary attitude that is quite contagious. We are proud to have Ben represent GCHS as our July 2020 Youth of the Month.
Congratulations, Ben, and keep up the good work!
Ben plans to study religion and theology.
