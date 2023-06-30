GREENSBURG – As we soon celebrate Independence Day, here a few facts you may be interested in. Thomas Jefferson was the main author of the Declaration of independence. John Hancock was the first to sign it. Two-and-a-half million people lived in the United States in July 1776. The Liberty Bell rings 13 times on July 4 in memory of the 13 original colonies. July 4 has been a federal holiday since 1870, the first July 4 fireworks were in Philadelphia.
Here are few facts about fireworks. Americans spend $1 billion on fireworks. China makes 90 percent of the world’s fireworks. Historians believe that China used fireworks as early as the second century B.C.
These are facts you probably don’t need to know, but as we celebrate Independence Day we would all be thankful we live in a free country and try to get along with each other and work together for a better community and country.
Also, by the way, Americans eat 155 million hot dogs on the 4th of July holiday.
Here are few recipes you may want to try for the holiday.
Honey Mustard Brats
1/4 c. Dijon mustard
1/4 c. honey
2 T. mayonnaise
1 tsp. steak sauce
4 uncooked bratwurst links
4 buns
Mix the mustard, honey, mayonnaise and sauce. Grill the brats covered over medium heat 15 to 20 minutes, brushing often with sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve on buns.
Mexican Corn Bake
6 c. frozen corn, thawed and drained
1 c. mayonnaise
1 tsp. ground chipotle pepper
salt and pepper to taste
6 T. chopped onion – divided
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the first 5 ingredients and 4 T. onions. Transfer to a greased 1 1/2 qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until bubbly and lightly browned. Sprinkle with remaining onions. Makes 6 servings.
Warm Green Bean and Potato Salad
1 lb. small red potatoes, quartered
1/4 c. olive oil
2 T. vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8th tsp. each garlic powder, ground mustard and pepper
1/8 tsp. each dried basil, parsley flakes and tarragon
1 lb. fresh green beans, cut into 2 inch pieces
2 med. tomatoes, coarsely chopped.
2 T. chopped onion
Place potatoes in a saucepan, add water to cover. Boil uncovered for 10 minutes. Whisk the oil, seasonings and vinegar. Add green beans to potatoes and cook 3 to 5 minutes longer and until tender. Drain; add to dressing and toss to coat. Stir in tomatoes and onion and serve warm. Makes 10 servings.
Frozen Sandwich Cookies
1/2 c. spreadable strawberry cream cheese
1/4 c. of strawberry yogurt
16 chocolate wafers
Beat cream cheese and yogurt until blended. Spread on bottom of half of the wafers. Top with remaining wafers and place on cookie sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes or until firm. Serve at once or wrap in plastic and freeze for later use. This would be good to try with several different combinations as well as various cookies. Makes a great and easy snack.
Enjoy, and happy and safe holiday!
