There are many piles in my office and on my desk, and I know what is in each pile.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into my office area and said rather strictly, “What is all this junk?”
The only junk I could see in my office area was the waste can, which was full at the time. So, I picked up the waste can, took it out, and emptied it.
“There,” I said, “I got rid of all the junk.”
My method of organizing is not the same as hers. For example, on the other side of the house she has what she calls her Craft Room. I walked into it once and it was so organized I had to get out as quickly as possible. It gave me a headache!
“Look at all of the junk in your office. How can you work with all of this junk around you?”
Still, I do not understand what her definition of junk is. But the fact is, I work better when I'm surrounded by what she calls "junk."
Then she said something that froze my liver. “I have some time, so let me help you organize your office.”
Then she briskly walked towards one of my piles. I almost panicked.
"No, no," I said as gently as I could, even though I was in panic mode. "Everything is okay. I'll take care of it, you don't have to worry."
Then something happened that saved me from this predicament.
My wife's cell phone rang and it was our daughter. She wanted to know something about a craft project she was working on.
I saw her eyes light up as she left my office area and went back into her craft room to help our daughter. I think that’s why God gives us daughters!
One person's junk is another person's workspace. Just because you don't understand how my office is organized doesn't mean it's not organized.
My workspace, or junk as my wife says, is my environment to think and to work.
While my wife was back in her craft room, talking to our daughter, I happen to think of a verse of Scripture. "Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established” (Proverbs 16:3).
When in my space, no matter how somebody else may do it, I am in an atmosphere to do the thinking I need to do. Most of the time, my thoughts are rooted in God and how he has marvelously blessed my life.
