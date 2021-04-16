Work is something we do here on earth and something we will also do in eternity. If work is something we will do throughout eternity, we must ask ourselves, “How can we work in such a way that God is glorified?”
We cannot leave God at the doorstep of our workplace. We must take Him with us on vacation and when we go to our local gathering place. He’s got to hang out with us everywhere we go. If He’s not there, we can’t do our job. Never get confused about who your employer is. It’s not the name of the remitter on your paycheck. It’s the Guy who created the tree that was used for the paper.
