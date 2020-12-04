Do you remember when you had to get up to change the channels on the television? Today, it’s too much work to press a button on a remote control, so we simply say what we want. We don’t even turn on our lights, lock our doors, or turn the heat on. We tell Alexa to do these things for us. We’re not only fast forwarding through movies, but it seems as though we are losing a huge part of our lives.
Romans 12:12
Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.
I was in New York City a few years ago, and everyone walked briskly with their heads down, not even looking up to see this amazing city. I was in Oregon and hiked a trail near Mt. Shasta when I noticed that we were trying so hard to finish the hike we weren’t looking at the beauty that God had put in front of us.
It seemed as though life was better when I was watching Andy Griffith on my black and white television and I had to get up to switch the channels. I miss sharing one bathroom with the entire family, turning my lights off, and waiting for ice to freeze in a tray!
As great as technology is, I’m not sure that God intended for us to text, and not talk. I’m not positive that we need to embrace Zoom Thanksgivings, and virtual hugs. I think that we may need to slow down the pace of our nature hikes and enjoy the scenery. I believe that God wants us to look up while we’re walking so that we can smile at our brothers and sisters.
I know that this is a temporary necessity, but let’s make sure we don’t make this way of living normal! Maybe we need to press pause instead of fast forward.
What do you miss about your childhood?
