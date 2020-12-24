GREENSBURG - It wasn’t supposed to be this hard. That last round of layoffs seemed to come out of nowhere, and now you’re floundering. You’ve spent too many weeks of job hunting without any solid prospects on the horizon and are losing hope.
Without hope, you’re never going to find that next job. Hope is what’s going to drag you up out of bed and get you to send out another dozen applications. Hope is how you’re going to get through yet another interview. And hope is what’s going to keep you going until you’re safely employed again.
How? By taking action on these five practical tips:
Keep in the routine
Keeping to a routine becomes incredibly important to your mental health when you’re out of work. Start each day by getting dressed right down to your shoes and treat your life at home like work. Sit down at the computer and take care of the day’s tasks, whether that means filling out applications, working on your resume, or researching job leads. This routine tells your body that you’re still ‘working’ and does wonders for building hope.
Learn new skills
Rather than sitting around waiting for the phone to ring, spend your time learning new skills. It’s a great time to gain that certification or learn a new computer language. Learning puts you in a more hopeful frame of mind, and you can make your resume look even more impressive.
Escape the house
It’s easy to become hopeless when you’re staring at the same four walls. Get out, talk to people, network. Even just going for a walk in the park will give you a change of scenery that will encourage a more positive, hopeful mindset.
Practice self-care
When you neglect yourself, depression and hopelessness can move in and take over. During this stressful time, it’s essential that you eat correctly, exercise well, and get enough sleep. Taking care of yourself is more important than ever when you are under a lot of stress. Feeling at your best will keep your hope of finding a great new job alive.
Realize you’re not the first
Remember that others have been in your position and found a job just fine. Look for the role models to help keep that hope alive. Talk to friends who have gone through a job loss. They may be able to give you some tips for finding your next job. Even if they don’t, it will feel amazing to get some of the worries off your chest.
By focusing on positive action, you can keep hope alive even during the hardest job search. What’s great about hope is that it’s the impetus that’s going to get you there. With hope, you’re sure to be employed sooner than you think possible.
