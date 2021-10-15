GREENSBURG - Major Kenneth Walker joined the Air War Plans Division in January 1941, bringing him to Washington, D.C.. He was an assistant chief of staff to Brigadier General Carl Spaatz. Walker was promoted to lieutenant colonel in July 1941.
Lt. Col. Walker helped write a plan for the numbers and types of aircraft needed to fight a war in Europe. He was promoted to colonel in February 1942.
In April 1942, Colonel Walker joined the Operations Division of the War Department General Staff. He and Brigadier General Dwight Eisenhower co-authored a memorandum explaining the role of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Colonel Walker earned the Legion of Merit for his work during this time.
Colonel Walker was promoted to Brigadier General in June 1942. He was then sent to the Southwest Pacific Area commanded by General Douglas MacArthur. General Walker personally took part in four combat missions and earned the Silver Star.
The citation states: “The large amount of first hand information gained by General Walker has proved inestimable in the performance of his duties. His complete disregard for personal safety, above and beyond the call of duty, has proved highly stimulating to the morale of all Air Force personnel with whom he has come in contact.”
Major General George Kenney (1889-1977) became the commander of the 5th Air Force in August 1942. The 5th Air Force was part of General MacArthur’s command. Brigadier General Walker became commander of the V Bomber Command of the 5th Air Force.
To help to continue to improve the morale of his men, General Walker would stand in chow lines with enlisted men and share in their dangers and hardships by continuing to fly missions. General Kenney ordered Kenneth Walker not to fly anymore missions. General Walker disobeyed this order.
General George Kenney was only about five feet six inches tall. Historians have described him as a small man with a big personality. He wrote a book entitled "General Kenney Reports: A Personal History of the Pacific War" published in 1949. General Kenney had an engineering background. He is described by historians as having a concept of attack and ground support tactics that contrasted with General Walker’s strategic bombing theories.
In his book, General Kenney wrote this about two of his subordinates, Kenneth Walker and Ennis Whitehead: “I would have two good brigadier generals to work with me as Ennis Whitehead and Kenneth Walker had already been ordered to Australia. I had known both of them for over twenty years. They had brains, leadership, loyalty, and liked to work.”
Later in his book General Kenney described Kenneth Walker with these words: “Ken was okay. He was stubborn, oversensitive, and a prima donna, but he worked like a dog all the time. His gang liked him a lot, but he tended to get a staff of “yes-men.” He did not like to delegate authority. I was afraid that Ken was not durable enough to last very long under the high tension of this show. His personal problem was tough because he kept himself keyed up all the time and he just couldn’t seem to relax a minute.”
General Kenney continued, “Ken was the serious, studious type. In his early forties, of medium height, slight build, with dark hair and eyes and an intelligent face, he was a likeable, hard-working asset to a command, but the combination of tropical service and tension was wearing him down.”
General Kenney then wrote he thought Ken Walker would have to be replaced and wrote, Ken Walker would be “of tremendous help to Arnold back in Washington.”
A major enemy base was located at Rabaul, New Britain. General Kenney wrote, “Walker had been over Rabaul several times already on the excuse that he should go along once in a while to see how his crews were doing.”
Then on a reconnaissance mission, General Walker’s B-17 had lost part of a wing after hitting a tree. General Kenney ordered Ken Walker to stop flying combat missions.
General Kenney wrote, “I told him from then on I wanted him to run his command from his headquarters.”
