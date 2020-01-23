BATESVILLE – The new year brings exciting growth for Kids Discovery Factory in the form of expanded leadership. The organization is proud to announce the election of new board officers and the addition of its first executive director.
Amber McGuire has served Kids Discovery Factory for the past eight years, the last several as president of the board. Under her leadership, KDF developed innovative community programs, completed pivotal master planning and rebranding and cultivated important relationships with regional partners and project supporters. Her dedication to both the project and community makes her the natural choice to lead Kids Discovery Factory through its next exciting phase of growth.
Daryl Werner was elected as the new board president. He is the principal of Manchester Elementary School in Aurora. He serves on the board of the Indiana Middle Level Education Association as well as the Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission. He will utilize his education experience and organizational leadership skills to drive board growth and engagement.
Emili Uden assumes the role of vice president. She conceptualized and developed Kids Discovery Factory’s popular traveling exhibit program, the Mobile Factory and regularly teaches at Kids Discovery Factory’s annual STEAM enrichment summer camp. She is a preschool teacher at The Rainforest Academy in Batesville.
Melanie Stauffer maintained her engagement on the KDF board following her move to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017. She assumes the responsibility of financial oversight in her new role as board treasurer. She is Senior Manager of Investor Relations at Advance Auto Parts. She will be supported by fellow finance committee member and Batesville resident, Brent Myers. He is Director of Finance at Rotex Global, LLC in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Amy Watson will continue to impact the KDF board in her new role as secretary. For the past several years, she has contributed her passion for relationship development, fundraising and event planning. She is the Preschool Director at St. Louis Preschool in Batesville.
With its new leadership team in place, Kids Discovery Factory looks forward to exciting board and organization growth in the coming year.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.