Carthage has been blessed with two groups that are committed to our town, Carthage Community Coalition, whose primary goal at this time is to support and acquire police protection equipment and radio systems for local law enforcement and the Future of Carthage, whose mission is to promote and facilitate the growth of Carthage and Ripley Township through leadership and volunteerism.
Both are nonprofit organizations formed by concerned citizens of Carthage and Ripley Township. After attending a few meetings, Mike Shepard, who moved to Carthage five years ago, felt there needed to be something formed with just the children in mind.
With the help of his wife Lora and fellow resident Shirley Richmond, another group was formed to uplift our community called Kids of Carthage.
Their message is two fold:
We need to make sure the kids of Carthage have what they need and deserve to be successful and
Every child deserves to know they are valued by not only their family but their community as well.
With the school year rapidly approaching when this group was formed, they kicked it into high gear by utilizing Facebook as a way to get the word out. They asked for volunteers, collected ideas, and put a plan into action to make their first event a reality within a very short time. They were committed to raising money to go toward supplying the kids with anything they would need to have a successful start of the school year.
In order to make that happen, they organized their first event which was held July 31. They started the day by serving $5 breakfasts, had a silent auction, sold T-shirts (still available for a $20 donation) and had 51 motorcycles, 14 jeeps and five show cars participate in a ride all to earn money to help the kids of Carthage.
There were also games for the kids to participate in throughout the day. Although the volunteers and organizers left exhausted, a good time was had by all in attendance. Plans are already in the works to make next year’s event bigger.
The next planned event will be on Sept. 11. The members of the group will not only have a part in helping at the Freedom Festival Kidz Corner, but are organizing a fun activity/fundraiser. They are sponsoring a UTV, SIDE BY SIDE ONLY RIDE & TOY DRIVE, (vehicles must be state registered.)
Participants are asked to give a free will donation and/or a new kids toy/game. The collected toys will be given out at Christmas. Registration will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 and the ride will leave at 10 a.m. Keep in mind the ride will include going off road.
Feel free to text Mike Shepherd at 765-571-2295 with any questions.
Shepard has big plans for this group. He foresees organizing not only fun social activities for the kids to participate in, but also creating community service projects that will build civic responsibility for the youth of Carthage. If we, as a community, can build connections with our youth and offer positive worthwhile experiences while building their self esteem and awareness, we will be able to help them avoid some of the pitfalls that many of our youth now face.
If you would like to keep up on the events each group sponsors go to and like their Facebook page. Better yet, if you are interested in being a part of making Carthage the best it can be for all of our citizens, please consider being a part of any or all of these groups:
The Carthage Community Coalition/Mike Wilson at (317) 498-1194
The Future of Carthage/Kathy Gibson (765) 565-6798
Kids of Carthage/Mike Shepherd (765) 571-2295
