GREENSBURG – In 1981, First Presbyterian Church on the Square was badly in need of repairs. Members and former members were happy to pitch-in and help do what they could for the repair costs. A newspaper was printed to celebrate the church and explain what was needed. Pastor Bill Clemenson wrote about “Three Way Faithfulness.” Faithfulness to our past, to our present and to our future.
Many who participated are now probably in heaven, but the church had a great group of young people and children. They were happy to help out with the paper that would be printed at the Greensburg Daily News. It was not published for anyone but members of the church. It was one of the items put some place that wouldn’t be opened until the church was 200 years old in 2081. I hope members in 2081 will enjoy the paper.
Some mighty good answers were given to questions asked by Sally Robbins, who taught a children’s class. She asked, “What would you remember to tell your grandchildren about this church?” Mike Meyers said, “Going on tour of the inside of the church.” Bryan Robbins said, “That I learned about things, and learned about Jesus.” David Wilson said, “About when we got to go up where the bell is.” Stan Wilkison said, “I’d like to tell them about Mr. Clemenson, our pastor.” Emily Westhafer said, “About the people, and the bell, and the red brick walls.”
Kathy Denny taught the nursery class and asked what they students liked best about coming to church. Kathy Wilson (5), “I like to color and draw in class.” Betsy Denny (5), “I like going to the nursery.” Jarrad Bass (4), I like to come and play with my friends.” Audrey Rust (3) , “I like playing at the church.” Justin Rust (4), “I like my friends.” Brent Robbins (4), “I like the coloring.” Lesa Dwenger (3)” I like playing with the toy sink.”
Robbins asked her class how they could tell the church is old and needs repairs. Mike Meyers said, “It’s been standing a very long time and there is dust in the balcony.” David Wilson said, “From the dates on the building.” Bryan Robbins said, “There are cobwebs on the landing and down the stairs.” Stan Wilkison said, “There are scratches on the pews and the paint is chipping.” Matt Westhafer said, “There are cracks in the walls and ceilings.”
Matt Westhafer had a great idea as to how they got the bell up in the tower: “Put half the bell in and then add the other half and hook or glue them together.” But Ryan Denny had another idea: “The sides weren’t built yet, so the people put the bell up then built the sides of the tower.”
Karen Armstrong lived in Indianapolis by 1981 and wrote,” I remember the fellowship and sense of accomplishment that our senior high Youth Group felt when we made the movie ‘Empty Shoes.’”
Trish Ewing lived in Colorado Springs and wrote, “I am convinced that the foundation that I gained while growing up helped to stimulate my attending a Presbyterian college and later becoming a part of a church staff.”
Tracey Smyser, at Hanover in 1991, wrote, “I was baptized in this church in 1960 and the congregation promised to tell me about the gospel; help me know all that Christ commanded; and by your fellowship, to strengthen my family ties with the household of God. You have kept your promise. I am grateful and will always be so.”
When asked if the church was still significant, Jackie Mendenhall wrote, “Without a visible church, religion would remain as a source of private inspiration, but it would not be a continuing and constructive force.”
Author Mary Carr Hanna and Judge John Goddard wrote to answer that same question. No room today, but one day I hope to share with you what they wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.