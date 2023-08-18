GREENSBURG – Kingston Presbyterian Church will host a bicentennial celebration Sunday, Aug. 20, with regular worship at 10 a.m., a catered meal at 11:30 a.m. and a special presentation with guest speakers at 1 p.m.
In a short history of the church written in 1970, church historian Betty Donnell Scott said the original church charter was issued Dec. 18, 1823 with 50 members listed. Many had moved to the area from Concord Presbyterian Church in Bourbon County, Kentucky.
In 1826, part of a forest of giant trees was cleared so that construction of the original church could begin.
“It was of poplar logs, nicely hewn and neatly pointed,” Scott wrote. “Reverend Sam Lowery and his family arrived in a two-horse farm wagon.”
In 1826, 12 members were granted leave by the Kingston Presbytery (the church’s’ decision-making body) to help organize the first Presbyterian Church in Greensburg.
At a session of the Madison Presbytery meeting at the Kingston Church, the organization of Hanover College took place. Later, endowments from the Kingston congregation provided funding for a Professorship in Modern Language and the Donnell Chapel on campus.
A second much larger church building was constructed on the site in 1836.
By 1838, the issue of slavery divided the Kingston congregation. Twenty-five years elapsed before the entire congregation worshipped again in the same church.
Kingston was also a station on the underground railway for escaping slaves.
In 1844, the current pastor, John King, gave his name to both the church and the village surrounding it.
A brick parsonage was built in 1854.
In 1822, the church burned. In 1883, $11,000 was raised and a brick church was constructed where the church now stands.
The stately façade of the organ used for many years remains in the church. Generations of small boys used a long wooden handle to pump the necessary air to produce music.
In 1960, an addition to the church added a kitchen and a large conference room.
Kingston Presbyterian Church is located at 4783 E. CR 280 N., Greensburg.
To learn more about Sunday’s, call Jim Batterton at 812-614-8904 or Diana Bennett at 812-593-1138.
