COLUMBUS – City of Columbus Animal Care Services and Bartholomew County Humane Society, along with Animal Outreach of Shelby County, White River Humane Society, Brown County Humane Society, as well as additional rescues and shelters in the area, are partnering to get nearly 200 adoptable cats and kittens into loving homes.
The Kitty Palooza multi-agency adoption event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Fair Oaks Mall (former Toys ‘R Us location near Mark Pi’s China Gate), located at 2380 25th Street, Columbus.
All cats will have a reduced adoption fee of $40, which includes spaying or neutering, up-to-date on shots (as age appropriate) and microchip prior to adoption.
Each individual organization will have its own application process.
Interested adopters who rent are encouraged to bring renter’s agreements or contracts to indicate they are allowed pets if a landlord is unable to be contacted.
For more information, visit columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services or contact mjrwin@seidata.com or nbirdwell-goodin@columbus.in.gov
Information provided
