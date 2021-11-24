The Greensburg Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to Riley Hospital for Children.
The Indiana Kiwanis organization has been a longtime supporter of Riley Hospital since the beginning of the hospital being built in the early 1900s.
In recent years, Indiana Kiwanis clubs have raised more than $250,000 each year for Riley Hospital. Locally, the Greensburg Kiwanis Club donates at least $1,000 annually.
The local club's big fundraiser is the pancake and sausage breakfast held each year in conjunction with the fall festival.
Other activities of the Greensburg Kiwanis Club include supporting trick-or-treat, donating to The Branch capital campaign, helping sponsor a Christmas party for the Headstart kids, and working with the other Kiwanis clubs in the county to honor the Top Ten seniors and their parents from both North and South Decatur schools.
The Greensburg Kiwanis Club sells refreshments at the fireworks held each year at the fairgrounds. They present academic jackets to the top juniors at North Decatur. Coming up, they will be helping with Santa at Lake Santee, and will be ringing the bell for Cheer Fund.
The Greensburg Kiwanis Club recently hosted a meeting for all the Kiwanis clubs in southeast Indiana.
The Greensburg Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at Mancino's. New members are needed and welcome. The cub offers a great opportunity for people interested in giving back to our community and supporting Riley Hospital.
For more information about the club and how to join, call Merrill Smith at 812-525-1769.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.