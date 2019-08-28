COLUMBUS — The Free Labor Day weekend Our Hospice Summer Concert is slated for Saturday featuring the band Survivor with opening act The Woomblies Rock Orchestra.
In addition to the generosity of Title Sponsor, Faurecia, and Partner Sponsor, Columbus Regional Health, there are many opportunities for community members to support the concert and again this year, we are offering a unique view of the concert at The Skyview Experience.
“The Skyview Experience is a great opportunity for concertgoers who prefer additional convenience and an amazing view of the band and the event,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President.
The Skyview Experience on the platform of the Mill Race Amphitheater offers premier seating with an excellent view of the stage, parking passes, a buffet style picnic, a 70” monitor on the platform and access to private port-o-lets. Skyview tickets are $100 each and a limited number will be sold.
“The Skyview Experience is a great atmosphere to gather with friends and enjoy dinner all while having a unique and breathtaking view of the stage and the crowd.” continued Leonard. “The venue is special and we encourage people to get their Skyview Experience tickets now.”
The annual free Labor Day Weekend concert is the largest fundraiser for Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, the first and only not-for-profit hospice care provider in this area. Proceeds from sponsors and raffle tickets help us provide exceptional end-of-life care for patients and families in our 16 county South Central Indiana service area. Charitable donations are critical to providing hospice care to area communities.
Learn more on the Our Hospice Facebook Page or contact Julie Davis at 812-314-8085 or email jdavis3@crh.org to reserve your seat at the Skyview Experience!
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.