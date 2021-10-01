Calling all former Lady Panther athletes, coaches, cheerleaders and managers. Don’t miss this opportunity to take a step back in time, see old friends, and relive your glory days! You are invited to attend the First Lady Panther Reunion put on by your Alumni Association.
The Alumni have been working very hard to get the word out, but if this is the first you have heard about it, don’t worry! You do not need to pre-register because walk-ins registrations are welcome on the event day.
Here is the information you will need:
- When: October 2, 2021
- Where: Hoosier Gym
- Time: 3pm
- Cost: $10
If you have any memorabilia such as pictures, yearbooks, trophies, and spirit wear please bring it.
This event is the brainchild of three former coaches who treasure the memories of the teams they played on and those they coached. There are approximately 65 ladies registered already with the goal of having 100 on the day of the event.
Those involved in the planning process are excited to see those who have already registered and are waiting to see who else will join them.
Former basketball and volleyball coach Rebecca Freeman will serve as guest speaker for the event. Please come be a part of the celebration and don’t forget that all of you were part of the movement that has advanced girl’s sports in the State of Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.