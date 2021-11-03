Veteran’s Day will be here in one week so today’s column is about a former U.S. Army man from Decatur County, and then about a Civil War veteran. You won’t mind if I brag a little today, will you? I want very much to brag about a man I’ve known since he was a kid and who has accomplished so much. He is a local man who now lives in Whiteland, Indiana. He wrote me recently about my column in May, 2020. I had written that former resident Jeffrey W. “Jeff” Martin gave us some information about a Civil War veteran buried in South Park Cemetery in Greensburg. Actually, Jeff has helped me with several columns over the years. He is one more person we can feel proud that he was born and raised here in Decatur County.
Jeff graduated from Greensburg High School in 1974. He first entered the U.S. Army on April 30, 1982 and was discharged April 29, 1984. He entered again Jan. 16, 1986 and retired Oct. 31, 2004. He was in the Finance Corps and trained at Fort Jackson (South Carolina) and Fort Harrison (Indiana). He was stationed at Fort Rucker (Alabama), Rheinberg (Germany), Fort Knox (Kentucky), Sinop (Turkey), Fort Carson (Colorado), Soto Cano Air Base (Honduras), Redstone Arsenal (Alabama), Finance Center at Indianapolis, Yongsan (Seoul, South Korea), and retired at the Finance Center at Indianapolis.
He’s earned the Meritorious Service Medal (second award), Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (fifth award), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (third award), Army Good Conduct Medal (seventh award), National Defense Service Medal (second award), Southwest Asia Service Medal (1 bronze star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (third award), Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (third award).
Jeff was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Joseph E. Kernan, Governor of Indiana, at his retirement. He has since served as a substitute teacher for school systems in Johnson County. Jeff has never stopped learning. His curiosity has earned him a Certificate of Paralegal Studies, a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Business (Finance), and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in History from Indiana University, and a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree from Troy University (Alabama).
He has membership with the Jubilee Lodge F.&A.M. (at Whiteland), American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (John B. Anderson Camp at Columbus), and the Indiana University Alumni Association.
Where does he get his energy? I sure don’t know.
But now, it has been a question on the minds of Civil War buffs for years as to who was the last surviving Civil War veteran that lived in Decatur County. Some said that James Annis was the last, and even though he had an impressive part in the Civil War, Jeff says he isn’t the last.
Annis was born October 16, 1844, and during the war he participated in the battles at Richmond (Kentucky), and Fort Donelson, Carthage, Murfreesboro, and Hoover’s Gap in Tennessee. He was in the Georgia campaign with action at Chickamauga and Missionary Ridge, then was attached to Sherman’s Army and marched with him through Atlanta and to the sea. Annis was being mustered from service at Washington D.C. on April 14, 1865, the day Lincoln was killed. He died February 8, 1937 while living in Washington Township, and is buried in South Park Cemetery.
George Wood served with Company H. 120th Indiana Infantry Regiment which was organized in Columbus. He enrolled in January 1864 and was discharged on a surgeon’s certificate of disability on May 9, 1865 in Ohio. He died April 30, 1938 and is buried in South Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
Valentine Hahn, born Feb. 27, 1847, enrolled with Company H, 13th Indiana Infantry Regiment April 4, 1865 in Greensburg and was discharged September 5, 1865. He died on May 12, 1938 at his farm which was 12 miles south of Greensburg, and is buried in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Millhousen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.