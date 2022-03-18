Since birth, I have been infected with a laughter virus. Sometimes I have a hard time stopping.
Although I believe laughter to be good and healthy, I must confess that sometimes my laughter has gotten me into trouble, especially with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.
Not long ago, she came into the living room with a worried look on her face and asked me, “Do you know where my glasses are?”
I immediately began to laugh because I assumed this was a joke. Her glasses were on the top of her head.
She looked at me, “Why are you laughing? Do you know where my glasses are? This is a serious question.”
She turned around quickly and walked away.
A few minutes later, she came back wearing her glasses and said, “Why didn’t you tell me my glasses were on the top of my head?”
With a smile, I looked at her and said, “I thought you were just trying to trick me.”
I couldn’t help but smile, which eventually turned into laughter.
But as everybody knows, what goes around comes around.
Last Thursday was a long day, and I finally got home, walked into the living room, my wife looked at me very strangely and said, “You did not have a jelly donut anytime today, did you?”
With a hearty laugh, I responded by saying, “Of course not. You know I don’t eat donuts during the day?”
“You sure about that?” She said on the edge of laughing.
I laughed and shook my head, and started to walk away.
“Well then,” she said rather slowly, “it looks like your shirt had a donut without you knowing it.”
I stopped in my tracks, looked down at my shirt, and there it was. A drop of jelly from a donut.
I tried to laugh it off, but in a very stern voice, she said, “That is not funny. Stop your laughing.”
Laughing does have a way of getting you into trouble; at least, that has been my experience throughout the years. But on the other side, laughter has good aspects to it.
Not many people have much to laugh about these days. If it weren’t for politicians, some people wouldn’t have anything to laugh at.
Thinking about how important laughter was in my life, I was reminded of the Bible verse. David said, “Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them” (Psalm 126:2).
That verse sums up the important aspect of my life. Because of the great things God has done for me that has become the platform for healthy laughter in my life. Looking at my life from God’s perspective, there are many things that would induce laughter.
