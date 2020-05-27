Do you or someone in your family have an ancestor who fought for the Union during the War of the Rebellion (or as most of us know it, the Civil War)? If so, you might already know about or belong to the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW). That is, if you are a male descendant of a Civil War Union veteran.
I had to look up why War of the Rebellion was used and found this:”The most common name for the American Civil War in modern American usage is simply the Civil War. During and immediately after the war, historians often used the term “War of the Rebellion” or “Great Rebellion,” while the Confederate term was “War for Southern Independence.”
Three readers sent information about this organization in recent weeks. Former resident Jeff Martin said, “If enough interest is generated by Decatur County SUVCW membership in the Columbus branch, then perhaps Decatur County can someday branch off and have a chapter of its own, and also draw membership from northern Ripley County and southwest Franklin County. The excellent point is that the SUVCW is the successor organization to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). And Greensburg once had its own chapter of the latter.”
Jeff is certainly right. The “Pap” Thomas Post was a very active branch of the GAR in Greensburg, and Newpoint, St. Paul, Westport, Clarksburg and Sardinia also had posts. Anyone is eligible who is a male descendant of a veteran of that war, grandson, nephew, grand nephew etc. of soldiers, sailors or marines who served honorably, were honorably discharged from, or died in the service of the Union Army or Navy during the War of the Rebellion (1861 – 1865).
Other rules are included such as you must be at least 14 years old and you cannot join if you have ever been convicted of any felony. Of course, you can’t have ever borne arms against the United States government. If you are 6 to 14 years of age you can join an associate group and have the same privileges as a member.
The reason for this organization is certainly honorable. The members want to preserve the legacy of the men who fought neighbors, cousins, brothers and friends as well as strangers to save the Union. Can you imagine what our country would be now if the Union had not won? I visualize a bunch of little countries who couldn’t get along for anything and just make problems for everybody.
This group wants to erect monuments in Jennings and Bartholomew counties. You can contact a member of the Jennings County Community Foundation at www.jenningsfoundation.net. They are looking for anyone who might help raise funds for this organization or make a donation. I hope the group will have a drawing of what the monument will look like before long. What I don’t understand is why Decatur County does not have a SUVCW chapter. Is there a chapter in Ripley County or Rush County? I know for certain that there is a monument for Civil War veterans in Decatur, Rush and Ripley counties.
This organization was designated by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) as its successor organization in 1931 and chartered by Congress in 1954 as a charitable, educational organization. That was well after the years when the old veterans of the Civil War were thinning out. Indiana certainly has plenty to be proud of when it comes to the Civil War. Members are sworn to carry on the ideals of patriotism and fraternity that their ancestors thought valuable.
The Columbus post is named for John Anderson, who was born in Hartsville and buried in the Springer Cemetery in Bartholomew County. The National post of GAR founded soldier homes, was active in relief work and pension legislation. Five of our presidents were members of the GAR.
Indiana contributed about 210,000 soldiers and millions of dollars, horses, food and supplies to the United States Army. Men from Indiana also served in most of the battles and, I believe, served in every major battle. Martin has found a mistake on the memorial for James Annis at South Park and it’s possible that there may be a ceremony at that cemetery to recognize Annis as the last Civil War survivor in Decatur county. It’s interesting that Annis identified himself as a “Joe Cannon” Republican. Cannon was the subject of the last two columns. Check out the Bartholomew County SUVCW on the Internet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.