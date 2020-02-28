GREENSBURG - First of all, March is upon us and, along with others, I have no idea where time has gone, but it has moved on and we are now in the first week of the Lenten season and it won’t be long until Easter.
Between now and Easter, how will you live your life? Do you know what needs correction and what needs fine tuning? Listen, we all “got stuff” that needs our attention. With the help of the Holy Spirit and God’s great grace “stuff” can be dealt with and those things which one needs to overcome can be accomplished.
How did this idea of Lent come about anyway? It is modeled after the episode of what Jesus experienced as recorded in Matthew 4:1-11, which is the Gospel lesson for this Sunday. I hope you will make time to read it as we find Jesus in the midst of temptation and then victory.
OK, where do we model the season of Lent from? Matthew 4:1-4 gives us an overview: The Holy Spirit led Jesus into the desert so that the devil could test him. 2 After Jesus had gone without eating for forty days and nights, he was very hungry. 3 Then the devil came to him and said, "If you are God's Son, tell these stones to turn into bread." 4 Jesus answered, "The Scriptures say: 'No one can live only on food. People need every word that God has spoken.'"
Jesus had fasted for 40 days, in other words, he did not have any food to eat for that period of time. I haven’t fasted that long, although I do know some who have and they have reported how their life changed for the better.
Let’s face it, if a person gets the handle on their habits, even if it’s eating, they can get other desires taken care of also. At the end of an extended fast, a person has shown how they are able to control their desires, but it must be done through the assistance of God.
We know that the habits we have formed become like friends to us. We enjoy the comfort of food we even say, “I just sat down with some comfort food,” when feeling depressed, sad or bored. For others, the temptation may be drugs, gossip, erratic behavior, you name it and humans have, and often give in to the temptations that seem to perch with a gnawing until they give in.
Jesus experienced the same struggles during His time in the desert which is a lonely place, but after the fasting here comes the devil the tempter, to do all he can to cause Jesus to fail in His mission.
Some may remember the comedian Flip Wilson from the late '60s early '70s, who had a character named Geraldine. Flip was dressed as Geraldine and would often say, “The devil made me do it.” That is his job to trip up people in their life and destroy the good they have the potential to do.
Lent is 40 days in length and then Easter, or Resurrection Sunday, the day Jesus arose from the tomb and came forth as a conqueror over death, hell and the grave. Here’s the point for you to think about: Since Jesus spent time in the desert, took stripes on his back, wore a crown of thorns, refused alcohol while on the cross, was crucified and came forth a victor, just know He did for all of us, you included.
Want to effect change in your life or are you content with the way things are going? It’s up to each of us to journey through Lent knowing Jesus has paved the way and provided for us to live in harmony with Him. You don’t have to give in to the temptation to do those things which destroy. Give Him a chance to do a work in your life now. Spend time in prayer, read the Bible, attend worship and discover what needs to be cut out of your life so that you may live in the victory He wants you to discover.
