GREENSBURG – Leon Johnson is leaving Decatur County, and although everyone who knows him wishes him well they are not happy about his leaving.
He has served our county with wisdom and common sense since he came here as the Extension Agent in 1971.
Johnson graduated from Purdue with a degree in agriculture. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army and was in Berlin when the Berlin Wall fell. When discharged he entered Purdue again to earn his Master’s in economics.
Paul Nagel, then president of the Decatur County Bank, asked him to serve the bank as the commercial and farm loan officer. He has served on the Decatur County Park and Recreation Board of Directors. He has served on the Decatur County Fair Board, He had a hand in making the Fall Festival an event, and served on the Greensburg Community School Board, the Decatur County Hospital Board, and served as president on most.
Recently, Leon found it in his best interest to resign from the Washington Township Board on which he has served due to some health problems. He plans to leave Decatur County and head to South Carolina to be closer to his daughter. He may return if he doesn’t take to the South.
Christian Rust, Washington Township Trustee, said, “Leon Johnson’s service to the community has spanned several decades. His positive influence and common sense approach has been felt by many in the community that may not even realize it. The township will miss this tireless civil servant tremendously.”
Leon has had a large part in making Decatur County a better place than when he first came here in 1972. He said of his years of service, “You can’t just move into a town and do nothing. You have to do your part.”
In so many areas of our county, we can certainly be glad he did his part and then some.
Ed Dwenger served with Johnson on the Washington Township Board. He said, “Leon is a wonderful person. He always had the citizens of Washington Township best interest at heart while in office.”
Ed said it was definitely an honor to serve along side of him. “His common sense and honesty will be missed and whoever is chosen to serve out his remaining term has some big shoes to fill. I am very sorry to see him leave, but I understand his reason and wish him the very best. I am very proud to call him my friend.”
Jim Stewart also served on the Washington Township board. He said, “Leon has such good insight. He is a hard worker and has definitely been a great help in our job for the township. He has had experience in serving our county and township in many ways over the years he has been here and has served on several boards and committees. That experience has certainly been a plus for us. We’ll miss him but we certainly wish him well.”
Tom Hunter, Superintendent of the Greensburg Community Schools, said, “Leon Johnson hired me as a science teacher in 1981. He was a mentor to me and someone I could always go to for advice. He is smart, smart, smart and was always helpful. Decatur County and Greensburg will lose a valuable friend when he leaves.”
Leon’s wife and son have been deceased for six years and he has been thinking for some time that living nearer his daughter in South Carolina might be in his best interest.
He said he has confidence that the younger group of citizens in office or working on various committees now will take Greensburg and Decatur County further and continue making it a better place for everyone to live in and have pride in.
