Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.