GREENSBURG - You may not have time to read this right now, but I hope you read it when you do have time. It comes from Dr. Douglas Zipes, M.D., an Indianapolis cardiologist who wrote about it in the September-October issue of The Saturday Evening Post. I'm writing about what he said because I assume that not everybody has read what Dr. Zipes wrote. You can look him up on the Internet. There are many sites with his name.
He learned from a water technician that plastic containers are stamped with a number on the side or bottom that will identify what type of plastic it contains and also its recyclability. The doctor has written before about plastics and what it can do to our system. He says we take in our bodies about five grams of plastic a week in the form of nano and microplastics.
"These are plastic particles smaller than five millimeters that contaminate our food, water, and even the air we breathe. That amount, by weight, is about a single credit card's worth of plastic," he said.
What we should do is check all of the plastic in our homes that we use often that includes food containers, bottles, glasses and so on. He says we should select foods and drinks in containers with a 2, 4, and 5 stamped on the bottom or sides. Steer clear, however, of any container that is stamped with a 1, 3, 6 and 7.
I don't fear for myself, but what about little ones and young animals! Yes, I have been keeping Buddy's water in plastic jug that Dr. Zipes says not to use.
I checked many of the plastics in my home and was shocked to discover several that are not recommended by Dr. Zipes. A magnifying glass was necessary in some cases.
He also wrote that we should avoid exposing the plastics to high temperatures.
"Don't reheat plastic food containers in the microwave or wash in the dishwasher," he said.
Well, let me tell you that I have some plastic glasses that I drink out of all the time. I put a couple in the dishwasher and they came out scrunched up something awful.
He also wrote that we should always store food in glass containers or stainless steel: not plastic. I guess that means that being frugal is not as smart as I had hoped. I save those plastic containers when empty, such as butter or margarine containers and other kinds, to put leftovers in. Gee, trying to be frugal isn't so smart after all.
By the way, if you check the number on your plastic containers you will usually see that the number is inside a triangle recycling symbol; it is very small and the same color as the container. That sure makes it very hard to read; thus the magnifying glass. The reason for eliminating those containers that have a 1, 3, 6 and 7 on the bottom or sides are: 1 contains polyethylene terephthalate. Used to package water, juice, soft drinks, salad dressings, peanut butter and oil. Container can leach out toxic antimony and phthalates.
Number 3 contains polyvinal chloride that's used in cling wrap, condiment bottles, teething rings, and toys. The bad stuff can leach out toxic lead and phthalates among other things. Dr. Zipes said use of this should be avoided.
Number 6 is mainly Styrofoam, used in disposable knives and forks, egg cartons, foam cups and restaurant to-go packaging. This can leach out chemicals that can cause cancer and neurologic or blood problems. The doctor says Styrofoam cups, plates and plastic utensils should be avoided.
