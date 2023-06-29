GREENSBURG – Levensteins Abbey Carpet, 921 E. Ind. 46, Greensburg, has been serving the community since 1909.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Levenstein opened the original store in August 1909. Following the passing of Mr. Levenstein in 1927, his son, Mose A. Levenstein, took over management of the store, and in 1938 Mose expanded the business to include appliances and home furnishings.
In 1951, Mose and his brother Gerald built the current location.
After Mose Levenstein passed away in 1980, Gerald took over the family business, eventually selling off the Levensteins Home Furnishings and Appliances portion of it. After owning the flooring store and managing it for many years, Gerald sold the business to a longtime friend Randy Domingo in 1997, and Randy renovated the building and showroom in 1999.
Today, it’s owned by Randy Domingo, Jeff Meadows, Rick Meadows and Jim Wenning, with Randy serving as president of the operation.
Levensteins features carpet, vinyl, hardwood and laminate flooring, and ceramic tile sales and installation.
The store offers a large showroom, top-notch customer service, product knowledge and professional installation of its products.
Levensteins currently has 32 and is an important part of the Decatur County business community.
For more information about the store and what it offers (812)663-2404 call or visit Levensteins Abbey Carpet on the eastside of town.
