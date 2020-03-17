GREENSBURG – Recently, Pit Schwammberger and Emilia Roch were welcomed by Lions International Club.
Pit and Emilia are exchange students from Germany that are residing in the Decatur County area for the 2019-2020 school year.
A short, informational presentation and discussion with the Lions Club International of Greensburg members told the attendees about Germany-their county, their home village and their families. Culture specific items were discussed like education, schools, sports and geographies. The students finished by answering questions from the Lion Club members and sharing German chocolate with the Lions International Club.
Emilia lives with Susie and Mervin Schwartz in St. Paul and attends North Decatur High School. She participates in track.
Pit lives with Darin and Kathy Miley and also attends North Decatur High School. He is participating in the Drama Club, photography class and runs for the track team at North Decatur High School.
Both students will be staying and studying until June 2020.
