GREENSBURG – Fr. Cedric Pisegna, Catholic Priest and television host of Live with Passion, is this year’s special guest at the Faith Points Lutheran Orthodox Church 2020 Convocation of the Holy Spirit. Planned for 11 a.m. (EDT) Saturday, October 17, the convocation is being hosted virtually as a way for people across the country and world to safely be a part of the Convocation within the safety of their own homes.
“Who you are is God’s gift to you. Who you become is your gift to God! Be filled with the Holy Spirit,” said Fr.Cedric.
This year’s events will be hosted on Facebook (FaithPoints for Living), YouTube, and at FaithPoints.net. This annual event, hosted by Faith Points, regularly features prominent Christian leaders. Special consideration was given to the current trying times and the best way to reach the most people in the safest way.
"This year has brought many challenges to everyone. We believe the best way to continue ministry, at this time, is to have live streaming worship. Our annual Convocation of the Holy Spirit will also be live-streamed,” said Archbishop Michael Layne, founder of Faith Points. “As Christians, we are called to tell others about Jesus Christ and He didn't say it had to be one particular way to do it." This annual event hosted by Faith Points regularly features prominent Christian leaders.
Last year featured Dr. Robert Schuller, former pastor of the Crystal Cathedral.This year’s guest, Fr. Cedric Pisegna, has a robust television and media ministry. His television show, Live with Passion, is featured on EWTN, Trinity Broadcasting Network and Day Star Network. To learn more about Faith Points and its ministries, visit www.faithpoints.net or email info@faithpoints.org. To learn more about Fr. Pisegna, visit www.frcedric.org.
About Faith Points Lutheran Orthodox Church
Faith Points Lutheran Orthodox Church was founded in 2015 in Greensburg, Indiana. As the church works through the current coronavirus issues, worship is available via the internet. Faith Points strives to present the message of hope and encouragement to all people.
About Fr. Cedric Pisegna, C.P.
All about the life-changing Gospel of Jesus Christ, Fr. Cedric Ministries is an expression of the "New Evangelization" called for by our late Holy Father, Pope John Paul II. As a preacher, writer and producer for television, Fr. Cedric endeavors to help people come to know Jesus in a personal way. God has also called him to make known the imperishable riches of the Holy Spirit. The salvation and new life that comes from the Cross of Jesus is a major part of his proclamation. Learn more about Fr. Cedric at frcedric.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.