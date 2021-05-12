COLUMBUS — A local high school graduates has been awarded the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship.
The program awards one graduating high school senior per Centra Credit Union location with a $2,500 scholarship each year.
This year’s local recipient is Emma Wilmer from Greensburg Community High School.
Please join Centra in congratulating this deserving student on this award!
Centra Foundation also awards $2,500 adult scholarships for adult or non-traditional students who have returned to school to pursue a degree or certification.
This year’s adult scholarship recipients included Meegan Voss from North Vernon.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years of service, the Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program is designed to help local students pursuing a college or technical school education.
The full list of winners is available at https://www.centra.org/2021/04/2021-scholarship-winners-announcement/.
