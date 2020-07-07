(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Kathleen Sturgeon of Liberty about her grandson, Cameron Scott Bowling. Cameron’s parents are David and Michele Bowling of Greensburg. He is 19 years old, and is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg Community High School. )
Cameron worked every night on his classes during the shutdown to bring his GPA up to a higher level. He would not accept that three of his classes were B’s; he wanted to earn the A’s he was capable of in his college-level classes. He has also worked for the past three years at A&W to raise money for his university years.
Cameron wants to become a radiologist. He interned with a doctor at Decatur County Memorial Hospital during his senior year; he was very impressed with Cameron and his knowledge at his age of anatomy and human body systems, which he used to problem-solve what he was seeing on the X-rays that he scanned during his time at the hospital.
H deserves to be highlighted as we have always called him our Miracle Child. I believe God has a reason for him to be here. When he was younger, he used to tell us that he wanted to cure cancer or solve Alzheimer’s because he lost three great-grandparents in a short period of time to those dreadful diseases. Over the years, his focus has changed as he learned more about the medical field, but he will continue to grow and find his niche in some field to help others.
The following is from a college essay Cameron wrote.
Have you ever had to make a choice based on your faith while defying expert recommendations? That scenario is exactly what my parents did, and I am the result of that choice. While carrying twins, complications arose that appeared to be a miscarriage; but two months later an ultrasound found a viable fetus. Upon reviewing the film, consulting doctors advised to end the pregnancy. These consultants theorized that I would be both mentally and physically challenged. But, my parents chose to give me the opportunity of life. Although I was a preemie and labeled, “a little guy,” my parents persisted in making choices to help me reach my potential. At Riley Children’s Hospital each month, specialists checked my mental and physical progress. Besides steroids, the next choice was to delay kindergarten. Still, as the smallest child in class I was sometimes bullied, but I took a chance to bond with my classmates. I began to excel in my classes by focusing, and began to expand my social life by playing in sports. My class voted me onto Student Council where I had the chance to excel. My trips to Riley also gave me the chance to see first-hand all the medical problems that many of my peers faced. I was fascinated by my visits where they mapped my growth by taking X-rays of my hands to determine growth. These chances all were formulating about what challenges I had faced and overcome so I could endeavor to make my life worth all the choices made.
I arrived in middle school with my life intact until I was cut from sports because of my size. I was not voted onto council, and I was not in accelerated classes because my scores were on the bubble. I took chances and joined the Academic Team, made new friends on my educational focus spectrum, and improved my scores to pursue AP classes by eighth grade. More chances abounded in high school as I enrolled in college-level classes, continued as an Academic Team member, and nourished my new interest in learning about the human body. I added electives of anatomy, physiology, human body systems, bio med, and human and social services where I shadowed nurses, radiologists, physical therapists and pharmacists at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. Radiology astonished me with doctors taking various pictures and diagnosing patients’ problems just like at Riley all those years ago to help advance my life.
In 2018, I attended Richard Rossi’s National Academy of Future Scientists at University of Massachusetts. I felt as if the future of America, as well as the world, was sitting in that huge stadium. We were all there for the same reason, to look for opportunities in attaining the next level of education. I cherished the fact that I found people who were as excited to be there as I was. My favorite inspiring speaker I connected with was Dr. Sean Stephenson. He had been predicted not to survive at birth because of a fragile bone disorder that stunted his growth. He was unique, not just because of his physical body, but because of his drive to overcome any obstacles that he faced in life. He has worked for President Obama, spoken in over 15 countries, and is a certified therapist. His words about his life have inspired me to not be afraid to step out of my comfort zone and to go the extra mile to obtain that edge colleges are looking for in students. With all of the choices and chances that I have been afforded, I now cherish the possibilities. I am very eager to start my undergraduate academic career at Ball State University as an Academic Student in Biology before attending Med School. All my life I have been fascinated by science, and I am ready to see where BSU can take me - “a little guy” - and help to make me “a big guy” in life, like Dr. Stephenson.
