DECATUR COUNTY – When former resident and 1961 Greensburg Community High School graduate Lou Alexander mentioned that Mark Scott, also a 1965 graduate of GCHS, was at Woodstock – well, how great a column would that make!
Mark shared one of the more memorable moments he’s had in his life:
“It was August 1969 that six of us took off from Indianapolis to New York. Yep, it was Woodstock. The six of us were seniors at Indiana State. Four of the guys lived around ISU and from farm families around the Terre Haute area. They put together a band and named it “The Farm Boys.” I’d fill-in on the drums when Steve, the drummer, wasn’t able to play.
“The sixth friend, Jeff, was from northern Indiana, and his dad owned a large car dealership. Jeff would go home once a month and bring a different car back to drive around, usually a convertible. We’d been talking about going to Woodstock, but at the time, it wasn’t working out. We’d finished ISU and were all back at home.
“One day, Jeff called all of us and told us he brought back a 1963 Volkswagen Bus that was white and yellow and seated six people. After several talks and get-togethers, we left for New York on Aug. 11, 1969. Woodstock was gearing up for the 15th, 16th, and 17th of August.
“Jeff had family near White Lake, New York, where we stayed overnight. I was the designated driver because I didn’t smoke pot or drink. The other guys did. We got there early on the 14th and parked outside the gate going into the farm field where the concert was going to take place, Max Yasgur’s dairy farm, about 600 acres by Bethel, New York.
“We were going for the music, not protesting the war. Our class of 1965 had lost Jack Dance to Vietnam. Pat Shutters lost his life there also, and there were more from our school and Decatur County. We paid $6 per day. The farmer was only planning on about 50,000 people, but as it ended up there were over 250,000. We stocked up with a lot of Spam, beans, beanie weenies, pop, and, yes, beer.
“They did have some areas set up for people to get something to eat. Good luck with that! It rained most of the time and mud was everywhere, which led to lots of sliding down a big hill on your bellies. The only place to clean-up was a couple of streams on the farm. What an eye-opener it was for me! Open bathing! The music started, and what a great time of singing and groups of people sitting around fires. My main goal was to fight my way to the front of the stage to be able to hear Janis Joplin and Joan Baez.
“Day two was when Janis Joplin was scheduled to sing. I took off and it took me over an hour to get to the stage. I tried getting close, but was pushed away by security. I finally made it to the stage and listened to Janis practice. She appeared to be high and having trouble playing her guitar. The D string on the guitar kept losing its tune and Janice was really getting mad. At one point, she took the guitar and raised it up to hit it on the stage floor. I yelled at the top of my voice, ‘No! I can fix your guitar!’ I make mountain dulcimers, the tear drop and hour glass. I also repair wood string instruments. Janice heard me and brought the guitar to me. I saw that the D turnkey was really loose. I carried a pocket knife and I used the blade to tighten the turn key. It wouldn’t hold, so I had several tooth picks in my billfold and took one out and jammed it into the turnkey. It worked! She thanked me and then took off a set of beads she was wearing and bent down and gave them to me.
“I kept the beads for several years. One day, I was reading the Indianapolis paper and saw where there was a museum dedicated to artifacts that belong to Janice. It’s called Museum of the Gulf Coast- Janis Joplin Memorabilia. Port Arthur, Texas. I called them and explained what I had and sent them a picture. I told them I would like to send it to them to have in the museum. After several weeks, I mailed the beads to them. They found a picture of the beads being worn by Janice.
“There were several other groups that we enjoyed that weekend. Joan Baez, Sly and the Family Stone, Santana, The Who, Blood Sweat and Tears, Credence Clearwater. There were many more that I can’t recall. We headed home after staying an extra day and the feeling was so great. We had experienced a once in a life-time event, not to ever be matched with anything else!
“I can’t believe it’s been 50 years. I never met anyone from Greensburg while I was at Woodstock. I did meet several from Indianapolis. Two of my friends have since passed away. When we got home our lives took us to other walks of life. I was able to work for 42 years at Link Belt Chain and Link Belt Bearing where I was a maintenance foreman and a purchase agent for machine replacement parts and the building.
“I’m a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, I’m the Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus 5290 Council and a member of the 4th Degree Knights Of Columbus, Assembly 2850. I entered the Knights of Columbus in 1966 in Greensburg, Council 1042, when my dad was the Grand Knight.
“Greensburg is my home and to this day I brag about Greensburg. I also attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. I never told my parents of my adventure because at the time my dad was the county judge and I didn’t want people to think bad of me.”
