COLUMBUS - An IUPUC student from Decatur County was recently recognized and honored by the Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus Division of Business.
McKella Lynette, daughter of Justin and Danell Lynette of Decatur County and granddaughter of Rick and Pamela Bundren and Mark and Sheila Lynette, all of Decatur County, has been named one of the 10 inaugural recipients of the school's Business Scholars Award for 2020.
McKella was informed by the school that this new, annual award honors the top 10 IUPUC Business majors based on cumulative GPA at the end of the fall term.
McKella is a 2016 graduate of Greensburg Community High School where she is employed as a substitute teacher and an assistant track coach.
McKella's hard work and dedication to academic excellence is worthy of a hearty congratulations!
