STATEHOUSE – Local students have a unique opportunity to explore the halls of the Statehouse, meet their legislator and learn how bills become law as a House page at the Statehouse.
Each year, State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) looks forward to meeting young Hoosiers from his district.
“That’s why I encourage students to apply to page with the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2023 legislative session,” he said. “The House Page Program is a great way to bring history and government to life as students spend a day at the historic state capitol building in Indianapolis.”
Students ages 13 to 18 can apply now to page during the 2023 legislative session, where they will assist House legislators and staff with various duties, and tour the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and the House and Senate chambers. Pages also witness the legislative process in person, including debates on various proposals for new laws.
Pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate together with other classmates or in groups, like Girl Scout troops.
Students are responsible for their own lunch expenses and transportation to and from the Statehouse.
Opportunities to page are on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session, which lasts through April.
“Through the years, I’ve welcomed many local students to the Statehouse, like Logan Soendlin, a home-schooled student from Greensburg, and Kara Young, a South Ripley High School student from Osgood,” Frye said. “I’ve always enjoyed hosting young Hoosiers who are eager to learn about their state government. This is a great learning opportunity, and one that I hope many from Southeast Indiana can participate in.”
For more information about the Indiana House Page Program and to sign up to participate, visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/PageProgram or call Frye at 1-800-382-9841.
