GREENSBURG - On a pleasant summer afternoon, the Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met June 27 at a shelter house at the Greensburg City Park for a pitch-in picnic lunch. Seven of our members were in attendance along with 5 children: Liam and Jase Boehnlein, and Clair, Nora, and Logan Mang. We enjoyed pasta salad, baked beans, slaw, cantaloupe, brownies, fruit cobbler, and pineapple/walnut dessert brought by our members, plus Harvest chicken. Cindy Beard brought bottled water and Sharon Mang brought the table service items. Vicki Schwering gave the meal blessing.
After enjoying our lunch and socializing, Regent Cindy B. opened the meeting with the DAR Call to Order and the Opening Ritual, with Vicki as Chaplain and members responding. Cindy Grote led us in singing The Star Spangled Banner. A moment of remembrance was held for former member Betty Gauck, who passed recently.
Julie Pyland had given Cindy B. a program about folding the American flag, especially the meaning behind the 13 folds. It was very interesting and informative.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel and treasurer Sharon Mang gave their reports. The chapter will be sending cards to two of our members. Cindy G. was elected and installed as our new Registrar. Thank you, Cindy G., for accepting this position. We appreciate all that Julie Pyland had done in the past for this. We voted to accept Julie as an Associate member of our chapter.
Cindy B. gave the President General’s message taken from the NSDAR Patriot Post May newsletter. National Defense was taken from DAR National Defender about Women's Veterans Day on June 12. Linda Volk did not have anything to report for Bicentennial Home Tours this fall.
Cindy B. read correspondence about the upcoming Sons of the American Revolution State Conference.
Cindy B. has forms for Revolutionary War patriots buried in Decatur County that are ready to be turned in at the upcoming district meeting. Thanks to Sharon and Julie for completing these forms. Barb Reiger mentioned two Revolutionary War graves in a small mowed cemetery near her, but said they might be in Bartholomew County.
Vicki has volunteered to be the new administrator for the Chapter Facebook page. We will be changing our chapter email address soon, as well. Three Thank You notes were read from the Good Citizen Candidates thanking our chapter for the check they each received from our chapter. Cindy B. reviewed the proposed amendments that will be voted upon at the upcoming Continental Congress in Washington D. C.
The Southeast District DAR meeting is Friday, August 5, at Columbus, and Cindy B. is going to attend. If anyone else would like to attend, please contact Cindy B. for the forms/fee. Marilyn Hadler plans to be in the Crackaway Daze Parade at New Point as part of the Member’s Course that she is taking. We have plans being made for Constitution Week in September.
Sharon passed around sheets to sign-up for hostess, programs, refreshments, and Minute Moments for the upcoming chapter year. Ideas are always welcome from our members for any ideas/activities for our chapter.
Our next regular meeting will be September 26. Cindy B. will be in touch via email or phone over the summer to keep us updated.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, or our new Registrar Cindy Grote, 812-716-0896.
