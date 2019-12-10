The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Diana Springmier for our Christmas Holiday Brunch.
Eight ladies, including prospective member Cindy Grote, were in attendance to enjoy the chicken casserole, cranberry salad, cooked broccoli with strips of red peppers served on a white ceramic tree shaped platter, and a fluffy salad. For dessert we had ice cream, assortment of Christmas cookies, and sugared pecans. The food was provided by Betsy Moll, Lois Laskowski, Julie Pyland, Janet Bedel, and Diana, and served at Diana’s beautifully decorated table, even with postcards that were 100-plus-years-old for added décor and to read.
After our brunch, we reminisced about Christmas holidays from now and in the past, and these included a big Christmas gift box for May that all enjoyed seeing what gifts were inside when she opened it many years ago. What is old is new again, as new bubble lights ordered on the internet were shown to be displayed this year. Several shared memories of Christmas family gatherings from many years ago, and especially the quantity of cooking and baking that was done for all to enjoy.
Christmas in a military family included not having a winter coat until 15 years old as the family was stationed in warmer climates in the colder weather, and not seeing extended family at Christmas. A toy Singer metal sewing machine was shown that was used at a younger age for learning how to sew.
Another item shared was an upper denture that had belonged to a maternal grandmother that even included a gold tooth that is now displayed yearly on a tree, and might win recognition for an unusual ornament in due time! Plus, noodles drying on top of a refrigerator were not safe when firemen were called for an odor coming from the attic which had a trap door above the refrigerator for entering. The mother had to remake the noodles due to firemen’s boot prints on the noodles.
Betsy told of a special Christmas memory while living in Hungary, and how fresh fruit and vegetables were not available at the time during the winter. People stood in long lines when a train arrived that winter with oranges, and the one orange received was enjoyed by all in the family.
Everyone enjoyed the relaxing time we had for reminiscing while sitting around the Christmas tree.
Linda Volk and Betsy were grateful for the donations we brought for the AGAPE Center this month where both are volunteers. Regent Janet read a letter from our State Registrar, Peggy Bostic, in regards to her attending our last meeting, and how she is now mentioning our newspaper write-ups at workshops she does so that the word can be spread more about the DAR.
We were reminded to gather on Monday, December 16th, weather permitting, no later than 9:30 AM at the driveway to St. Mary’s Church from State Road 421 which is the Sandcreek Baptist Cemetery. We will be placing beautiful green wreaths with red bows on 7 Revolutionary War Soldiers graves there. This is through the Wreaths Across American program that Leslie Thackery organizes for our area for Veterans’ graves. Sharon Mang will get the wreaths at 9:15 AM that day. We also plan to have a wreath placed at the only Revolutionary War soldier’s grave buried at South Park Cemetery, plus at a couple of other local cemeteries.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
The next meeting of the Lone Tree Chapter will be Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Betsy’s home at 1:30 p.m. Cindy Beard will send email information as needed.
