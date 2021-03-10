The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Monday afternoon, February 22, at the St. Maurice Hall in St. Maurice with Janet Bedel and Julie Pyland as co-hostesses. Seven members and 2 guests/grandchildren, Nora Mang and Jase Boehnlein, were present. Regent Janet led the opening ritual with Chaplain Linda Volk, which includes the Heritage of the organization, pledge to the American flag, the American’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution of the USA, and The Star Spangled Banner, plus the DAR flag salute. A table display included Valentine postcards sent from the 1910 era, plus ones denoting George Washington’s era and Washington D.C. buildings. A linen doily with the crocheted initials of EA was shown that would be over 100 years old. A recipe book of the Washington dining experience was shown.
Linda led a Memorial Service for Mary Irene Ralston McDonald. Then she led an Oath of Membership for our 2 new members who are Cindy Grote and Vicki Schwering. After this, we all said the Oath of Membership. Janet presented each of the two new members with a silk orchid stem, which is the official flower of the DAR, with an American flag and a card giving the meaning of her name included. A special surprise recognition certificate and medal was made to Julie for her NSDAR Excellence in Historic Preservation. She spends many hours each week photographing and documenting in cemeteries with a special emphasis on the Veterans buried in our county/area. This is a much deserved award.
The President General’s and the National Defense messages were given by Janet. Julie gave her secretary minutes from October, and Treasurer Sharon gave her report. Thirteen wreaths were placed on member’s lineage Patriot’s grave sites buried in Decatur County at several cemeteries in December through the Wreaths Across America project. Registrar Julie gave reports on some members requesting Associate Membership in our chapter, and these were approved. The recently updated Chapter By-Laws were approved, and will be either emailed or sent to members that we do not have an email address. Each can print her own copy and save the file on their computer. Many thanks go to the members who made all of this possible to get accomplished over the course of the last few months.
We are a Level 1 chapter after completing the Chapter Master Report (CMR) that was done in January by Janet and Julie and totaling the points for what we did in 2020. Some suggestions were shared during the meeting of ways that we can continue to have membership involvement to further enhance our chapter. Janet completed the Chapter Regent’s Report (CRR) for 2020. This report can have no more than 300 words, and we had 298. We have a Facebook presence. Julie can help anyone wanting to be part of that. Volunteer hours are to be sent to Cindy Beard for each month. Cindy B. also emails information to our membership from the local, State, and National DAR. Over 300 Valentine cards were delivered to local care facilities. These were completed by Julie, Diana Springmier, and Betsy Moll. Julie updated us on some notifications that she has done. Diana continues to send remembrance cards as needed.
Members are asked to donate packets of seeds that will be mailed to a certain school. See Julie’s email about this for further information. Seeds are to be brought to our March 22nd meeting and will be mailed soon afterwards. ‘Minutes’ given included the topics about eagles, Indians, and Black History Month.
Sharon updated us on the DAR Good Citizen Candidates. They are Benjamin Stier from South Decatur and Noah Howell from North Decatur. Congratulations to both of these wonderful students. Cindy G. gave a program on her Patriot James Scrivener that was originally from Pennsylvania, then North Carolina and Kentucky.
We honored George Washington on his birthdate at this meeting. Trivia was shared by all, including a copy of a survey document brought by Cindy G. of family property with his signature. It was quite the thrill to see this. Our refreshments included iced patriotic sugar cookies made by Cindy G.’s daughter Anna, plus George Washington Carrot Tea Cake, sorghum cookies, and snickerdoodles with dried cherries added made by Janet. For drinks, we had DAR Shine (aka water) and red grape sparkling juice cocktail. This was all with red, white, and blue table décor. Janet also showed her version of a mob/mop cap that women in colonial times wore to keep their hair clean and did not need to style the hair as much.
Our next meeting will be Monday, March 22, at 1 PM, at the Decatur County Extension Office. Vicki will give a program about her Patriot. Julie and Cindy will be hostesses. DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
