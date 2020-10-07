With tables sanitized, social distancing, and masks being worn, the Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), met Sept. 28 at the Decatur County Extension Office with 5 members, 2 prospective members, and 1 guest, Nora, present. This was our first meeting since February. Prepackaged refreshments and bottles of water were available throughout the meeting.
Regent Janet L. Bedel led the opening ritual with Chaplain Linda Volk. The President General’s message was given by Janet telling about “No Pandemic Can Stop the DAR.’’ Sharon Mang and Janet have been making masks as have many others across the nation doing this, too. The National Defense Report told of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the right to vote finally being ratified in 1920, hence the year 2020 is the 100th Anniversary of women’s right to vote. The Insignia Starter Set and other items in the DAR Store were mentioned. Information on the items is available online.
Julie Pyland, secretary, read the secretary’s report from February, and it was approved. Treasurer Sharon gave her report. Dues were paid at this meeting, and several of our 30 members have sent payment. It was voted to pay Julie $100 for the product she is using to clean some grave headstones when she does documentation of veteran’s graves at cemeteries. Sharon read thank you notes that she has received in recent months, plus any updates from members when dues were received. The new program books were given to those present.
Corresponding secretary Diana Springmier has been sending cards to members for birthdays and other events. We are appreciative of the email notifications that Cindy Beard has been sending to many of our members over the past months to keep them informed of DAR events.
It was decided to again participate, and will purchase 11 wreaths for Wreaths Across American. Per Julie’s suggestion, this year we plan to place them on linage patriot’s graves that are in Decatur County.
For Community Service, monetary donations to the Agape Center can be sent to Betsy Moll to help with needs there. Members can report their own volunteer hours on the DAR website, plus let Janet know for the Chapter Master Report, plus any service projects.
A By-Laws revision committee of Diana, Julie, and Janet will meet before our next meeting to make recommendations. Lois Laskowski will also give her thoughts to the committee. Sharon has notified the 3 local high schools about DAR Good Citizen candidates.
Mayor Joshua Marsh recently presented a Proclamation to our chapter designating September 17-23 as Constitution Week in Decatur County, honoring the 233rd drafting of the U.S. Constitution. Julie has organized a display at the local library for the DAR, and will change it periodically until the end of October.
Updates on prospective members Vicki Schwering and Cindy Grote were given by our Registrar Julie Pyland. Sharon gave a program about the trailblazer Dr. Grace Hain. She became a member of our chapter in 1911, as were her mother and aunt being members. She went to a stenographer school, and then furthered her education to become a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, mostly practicing in California. This would have been before women even had to right to vote.
Julie is organizing a DAR Day of Service for October 11th at the Mowrey Cemetery. You can call her for more details.
Linda had a short minute of information about an Indian topic. Janet asked the ladies to tell of happy experiences these past few months during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Included were eating healthy, walks, yardwork, family retreat, making mask using mostly fabric already on-hand, essential work, and documenting at graveyards. For a Conservation Minute, the ladies were reminded to be on the lookout for copperhead snakes as this is a birthing season for them, especially when outside walking or doing yard work. Look for a yellow–green tip on the end of the tail of this snake, or just get out of the area especially since more could be nearby.
Our next meeting is planned for Monday, October 26th, 1:30 PM, at the extension office. Julie will tell of her Patriot, and Linda will bring refreshments. We will not be having as Christmas social gathering this year.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who fought or provided aid during the American Revolution. If anyone would like additional information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
