The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 23 at the home of Diana Springmier. We were hoping to meet on Diana’s screened-in porch, but given the chillier weather we met inside of her home, even with the heat on. Eleven members were present, along with Nora Mang and Jase Boehnlein (both with shoes that lit-up as they moved), and Logan Mang.
The Call to Order and Opening Ritual were led by Regent Cindy Beard and Chaplain Vicki Schwering with members responding. Nora led us in the Pledge to the American flag. Betsy Moll led us in the singing of The Star Spangled Banner. Afterwards, the chapter held a Patriot Memorial Service in honor of our DAR Patriots this Memorial Day.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel read the minutes from the April meeting, Treasurer Sharon Mang gave her report with approval given for both. Corresponding secretary Diana sent a 90th birthday card to Lois Laskowski, with some from the chapter also remembering her with a card. Health concerns and milestone birthdays of members were mentioned.
The National Defense Report was taken from the National Defender May/June issue. Barb Reiger told of the Armed Forces Week of May 15-21. Cindy B. read some of the history of DAR member Edith Norse Rogers who authorized legislation, including the creation of the Women’s Army Corps and the GI Bill of Rights.
For Minute Moments, Vicki told of various Presidential Facts for American History. In Julie Pyland’s absence, Marilyn Hadler read an American Patriot Minute that Julie had provided about the First Continental Congress that was held in Philadelphia from September 5 to October 26, 1774 to draft a declaration of rights and grievances.
Several brought paper donations for the Agape Center that Betsy will deliver. She told of the new location of the Center that will be happening in a few days to 4th Street near Tops. Honor Flight thank you cards were to be given to Cindy B. to then be given to Julie.
Many positive comments were received for the Vietnam veterans event we held April 28 at the Adult Center. Thanks to all who made this possible to honor these veterans.
Cindy Grote and Julie attended the recent State Conference. Comments were made about this, and found it overall to be a good experience, and liked to meet new people, plus visit with friends they had met previously. It is recommended that all DAR members attend at least once. Several certificates were received for our Lone Tree Chapter and some of our members.
Linda Volk did not have any updates to provide about home tours this fall. Veterans’ graves are to be decorated this week.
Lois gave the program about various DAR topics. She first asked, “Why did I join the DAR?” and “What do you say that DAR is, when asked?" The NSDAR motto is “God, Home, and Country," with special focus on historic preservation, education and patriotism. As always, Lois always gives interesting programs.
Janet and Julie provided refreshments of Angel Food cakes (regular and pineapple) and fluff salad. Diana provided the drinks and table service.
Our next meeting is Monday, June 27, with a pitch-in lunch starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Greensburg City Park Shelter closest to the road by the tennis/pickle ball courts and across the road from the big livestock barn at the fairgrounds. If the weather is not suitable, we will meet at the nearby Extension office. Meat and paper goods will be provided. Everyone can bring a side dish or dessert of your choosing. Cindy B. will bring water for all. Julie will have the program. Please let Sharon or Cindy B. know if you will be attending for ordering the chicken. We will be asking for general input/comments about meetings for the next year.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can provide lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017, or lonetreechapterdar@gmail.com.
