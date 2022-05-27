James 1:19 - So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath;
Those who follow this column, and I am thankful for each of you, will notice how I have given attention to providing some thoughts to help better your life and feel enriched. Whether young or older, there’s something for you. Enjoy the read, and thank you.
Do you sometimes feel like you’re not learning enough in your life? Here are 10 ways to get the most out of life and continue to learn from yourself and others. By using these ideas, you will begin to see new ways to learn in all different facets of your life. Follow your heart and embrace the opportunity to make learning life lessons fun and exciting.
1. Journal
Journaling is a great way to find out more about what your subconscious is feeling and thinking. You can use journaling to help reveal what paths most interest you and what lessons you hope to learn. Once you have the information it clears the way to pursue learning lessons that benefit you and will help you get the most out of life.
Writing down experiences and feelings can help you keep track of your emotions, thoughts, and energy levels as well as work through intrusive thoughts and come up with solutions to problems.
2. Read More
Reading more fiction or nonfiction can open your mind up to different worlds and unique experiences. Try reading about real people’s true experiences if you want to learn lessons from the perspective of others.
The Bible is a great source of action, drama, romance, history, and living a better life.
3. Expand Your Comfort Zone
Open yourself up to learning more lessons from life by expanding your comfort zone. Say yes to new opportunities and experiences. The more you try, the more you will discover about yourself and the more lessons you will take out of the experience of life.
4. Help Others
Helping others instead of only paying attention to yourself can teach you lessons about life. There are studies showing that being more altruistic can positively affect a person’s health and happiness. Among other things, helping others has been proven to lower blood pressure and stress levels, lessen depression, and increase self-esteem and a sense of community. According to actionforhappiness.org, helping others can take your mind off of your own worries, activate the brain’s reward center, and increase your overall satisfaction in life.
5. Ask Questions
One way to look for more lessons in life is to ask questions and be open to the responses. You can learn a lot by asking the right people the right questions. Globalcognition.org research has shown that even asking and answering your own questions helps you learn, understand, and remember more easily.
Find a topic that interests you and reach out to an expert to ask questions and learn more. Asking a trusted friend or acquaintance specific questions about yourself can help you learn as well. Take their answers to heart and try not to be defensive if you want to learn the most from these encounters.
6. Travel
Seeking out new and different perspectives is a great way to get more lessons out of life. Traveling and meeting people who have experienced a different way of life will help you learn so much about others and the world at large. Traveling is an excellent way to accumulate new experiences, meet new people, and realize that we all share similar needs. There are so many interesting cultures to discover and learn more about.
7. Keep Learning
There is so much to learn if you stay curious and keep looking for more. Information is easier to access than ever before. There are free and paid for online courses, local programs, museums, libraries, and even educational television and podcasts.
Continuing to learn throughout life can also open you up to new experiences and forming relationships with people who have similar interests. No matter what phase you are at in life, your brain is always ready and willing to learn new things!
8. Strengthen Relationships
Continue to work on relationships that make you happy and add to your life. The University of Minnesota says that strong relationships contribute to a long, healthy, and happy life.
9. Improve Skills
What are you good at? Determine your greatest skills and improve upon them. Take a class or join an organization to fortify your strengths. Becoming better at a skill keeps you motivated and boosts your self-confidence, allowing for greater personal growth. Set achievable and measurable goals for yourself so that you can feel encouraged when you meet and exceed them. If you have trouble identifying your strengths it can be beneficial to ask others how they see you and recognize common threads.
10. Be Mindful
Mindfulness helps you become more present and more aware of your current situation. It might help you notice more opportunities for lessons in life that could otherwise pass you by.
The American Psychological Association found that mindfulness improves memory and focus, reduces stress, increases intuition, and improves personal relationships. Using meditation, you can guide your thoughts and try to achieve specific goals and mindsets.
Final Thoughts
Using these ten tips you can start to learn more lessons in life and hopefully find yourself in a better, happier place. There is always more to learn, especially if you seek out new and interesting ways to acquire knowledge. Ask more questions, pick up a good book, or plan to travel somewhere new, attend a church of your choice. These tips can help you make the most out of life and soak up all that it has to offer.
